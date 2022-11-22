This has been an outstanding year for horror films. From franchise reboots like Scream and Hulu’s Hellraiser to legacy sequels like Halloween Ends to original movies like Smile and The Black Phone, horror has been one of the most popular genres for scare-starved audiences.

While Halloween has passed, that hasn’t stopped the genre from thriving. A welcome new addition to the horror/comedy canon, Blood Relatives, is set for release soon, and Digital Trends has all the info on where and when you can watch it and if it’s worth your time to stream it

Where is it streaming?

Writer/director/actor Noah Segan’s twisted tale of a vampire father forced to take care of his recently discovered teenage daughter (who also bears a pair of fangs) is set for release on streaming service for all things horror. That’s right, Blood Relatives will stream on Shudder.

As any horror aficionado can tell you, Shudder is the one-stop shop for slashers, demons, monsters, and anything that induces blood-curdling terror. The streamer has hundreds of titles, including classic horror movies like The Hills Have Eyes, Prom Night, and Terror Train and modern macabre masterpieces like The Descent and The Stepfather. It also has a selection of original features like Resurrection, Speak No Evil, and V/H/S/99 as well as documentaries like In Search of Darkness II: The Journey Into 1980s Horror Continues.

When is it streaming?

Blood Relatives will start streaming November 22.

How much does it cost?

Shudder has two main subscription plans. The first and most popular one is a monthly subscription plan that costs $5.99. There are no ads, and every movie and TV series is available on demand.

If you want to continue the horrorfest all year round, you can opt for the annual subscription plan for only $56.99. You can also “add on” Shudder to a variety of other subscription platforms like Prime Video and Hulu for $5.99.

Can I get it for free?

Yes. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial here. If you just want to watch this movie and don’t want to commit to anything, you can simply cancel the free trial before it’s over so it doesn’t automatically renew at the monthly rate.

Is Blood Relatives worth it?

Blood Relatives - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Yes, especially for those looking for laughs instead of hardcore gore. Blood Relatives favors comedy over horror, supplying plenty of dad jokes to make one chuckle and grimace at the same time. It’s still a horror film though, as evidenced by a multitude of scenes showing the oddball father/daughter duo showcasing their bloodthirsty vampiric natures.

Noah Segan, of Knives Out and Glass Onion fame, writes, directs, and stars as the lead character Francis, a 115-year-old Jewish vampire. Victoria Moroles stars as Jane, his rebellious teenage daughter. The film currently boasts a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 63 critics score on Metacritic.

Blood Relatives is currently playing in select theaters. It will stream on Shudder on November 22.

