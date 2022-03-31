Bridgerton’s Young Queen Charlotte spinoff lines up its cast

Bridgerton season 2 debuted on Netflix last week, and the historical romance remains one of the most popular shows on the streamer. So it should be no surprise that a spinoff is already underway. Via Deadline, Netflix has announced the cast of its Young Queen Charlotte spinoff miniseries. And it includes a few cast members from the primary show.

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as Queen Charlotte, with Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. This suggests that the miniseries will have scenes set in the present of Bridgerton, in addition to its flashback story of Charlotte’s early years as the queen.

Unlike Julia Quinn’s novels that inspired the series, Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen envisioned a world where people of color were members of Britain’s high society. Within the alternate timeline of the show, this occurred during Queen Charlotte’s reign because she was of mixed heritage, and because her rule proved to be a transformative experience for the entire kingdom.

The spinoff will finally reveal how Charlotte’s marriage to King George caused this societal shift to occur against the backdrop of “a great love story.”

India Amarteifio will portray young Queen Charlotte, while Michelle Fairley will play Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest also stars as young King George, with Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Hugh Sachs will also reprise his role as the older Brimsley from Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2.

Bridgerton executive producer Shondra Rhimes is writing the Young Queen Charlotte miniseries, and she will also be the showrunner. Script readings began this week, and the miniseries will begin filming soon.

Editors' Recommendations