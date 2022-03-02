  1. Movies & TV

Bullet Train trailer pits Brad Pitt against lethal assassins

If you’ve been waiting for a non-superhero and non-video game action movie to get you back in theaters, then maybe you’ve been looking for Bullet Train all along. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the film, which finds Brad Pitt portraying an aging hitman. Well, as much as Pitt is physically capable of aging. The point is that Pitt’s character, Ladybug, finally has a purpose in life again after getting an assignment on one of Tokyo’s famous bullet trains.

There’s just one problem with Ladybug’s professional comeback. Or technically, four problems. He’s not the only assassin who was given the assignment. If Ladybug wants to survive and get paid, he will have to be the last man standing among five trained killers. May the best hitman (or hitwoman) win.

Andrew Koji also stars in the film as Kimura, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Joey King as Prince, and Sandra Bullock as the enigmatic Maria Beetle. Masi Oka also has a role in the film alongside Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, otherwise known as Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train is based upon Kōtarō Isaka’s Japanese novel, Maria Beetle. That certainly implies that Bullock’s character will be very important to the film. However, there may be a few deviations from the source material in the new film, and almost certainly some surprises as well.

David Leitch (Deadpool 2) directs from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. The film will hit theaters on Friday, July 15.

