Charlie Hunnam shocks and scares in Netflix show Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix's true crime series unleashes another disturbing tale

By
Charlie Hunnam staring at the camera in Monster The Ed Gein Story.
Netflix / Netflix

What’s happened? Netflix released a terrifying new trailer for its upcoming true crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

  • The new trailer shows actor Charlie Hunnam as real-life serial killer Ed Gein, giving glimpses of the latter’s disturbing acts of murder, grave robbing, and necrophilia, particularly toward his own mother, Augusta (Laurie Metcalf).
  • Gein is also seen in the trailer wearing a suit made of dead human flesh while tormenting Addison Rae’s character.
  • Near the end of the trailer, Hunnam’s Ed Gein breaks the fourth wall and taunts the audience. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” he says.

This is important because: Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season in creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit anthology series, Monster, which previously produced seasons centered around real-life killers Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers.

  • Despite receiving backlash from viewers, both seasons of Monster have reached the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list and have received multiple Emmy nominations.
  • Ed Gein’s murders were major inspirations for the horror stories Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.
Why should I care? The trailer has teased just how grotesque and horrifying this new season of Monster will be.

  • This trailer should attract fans of horror, true crime, and Monster to watch The Ed Gein Story.
  • If it follows the lead of the first two seasons, The Ed Gein Story could be another popular show for Netflix and a major awards contender.

OK, what’s next? Monster: The Ed Gein Story will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025, just in time for the Halloween season.

  • Netflix should release a second official trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story as the show nears its premiere.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
