Charlie Hunnam shocks and scares in Netflix show Monster: The Ed Gein Story

What’s happened? Netflix released a terrifying new trailer for its upcoming true crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

The new trailer shows actor Charlie Hunnam as real-life serial killer Ed Gein, giving glimpses of the latter’s disturbing acts of murder, grave robbing, and necrophilia, particularly toward his own mother, Augusta (Laurie Metcalf).

Gein is also seen in the trailer wearing a suit made of dead human flesh while tormenting Addison Rae’s character.

Near the end of the trailer, Hunnam’s Ed Gein breaks the fourth wall and taunts the audience. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” he says.

This is important because: Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season in creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit anthology series, Monster, which previously produced seasons centered around real-life killers Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers.

Despite receiving backlash from viewers, both seasons of Monster have reached the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list and have received multiple Emmy nominations.

Ed Gein’s murders were major inspirations for the horror stories Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Why should I care? The trailer has teased just how grotesque and horrifying this new season of Monster will be.

This trailer should attract fans of horror, true crime, and Monster to watch The Ed Gein Story.

If it follows the lead of the first two seasons, The Ed Gein Story could be another popular show for Netflix and a major awards contender.

OK, what’s next? Monster: The Ed Gein Story will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025, just in time for the Halloween season.