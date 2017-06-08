It’s wonder and skeletons galore in first trailer for Pixar’s next feature, ‘Coco’

Why it matters to you Pixar's track record makes its every release an event, and Coco is no exception. Check out the first trailer for the upcoming animated film.

Given the massive success of Disney’s Pixar features — which have accounted for more than $10 billion worldwide — any new project from the animation studio is big news. Coco, which hits theaters in November, is no exception. The studio offered up its initial look at the upcoming film this week in the form of the first trailer.

Directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and Adrian Molina (the story artist for Monsters University), Coco follows a young boy named Miguel whose desire to become a musician leads him on a fantastic journey through the Land of the Dead, where he discovers the reasons behind his family’s generations-old ban on music.

Described as a “multi-generational story about the power of family relationships,” Coco features young actor Anthony Gonzalez as the voice of Miguel. Some of the prominent members of the film’s voice cast include Mozart in the Jungle actor Gael Garcia Bernal as the trickster Hector, Law & Order actor Benjamin Bratt as the musician Ernesto de la Cruz, Battlestar Galactica actor Edward James Olmos as Hector’s curmudgeonly friend, Weeds actress Renée Victor as Miguel’s grandmother, and Meet the Fockers actress Alanna Ubach as Miguel’s great-great-grandmother.

Other cast members include Ana Ofelia Murguia (Mozart in the Jungle), Sofia Espinosa (Gloria), comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin (Cars), and Alfonso Arau (Three Amigos). The directing duo also co-wrote the film’s script.

The most recent Pixar feature, Finding Dory, earned more than $486 million in U.S. theaters and $1 billion worldwide, and was the second-highest-grossing film of last year domestically and third-highest worldwide. The next Pixar film to hit theaters is Cars 3, which premieres June 16.

The Land of the Dead has been a popular subject for animated features in recent years, with 20th Century Fox releasing The Book of Life in 2014. That film was directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez and co-produced by Guillermo del Toro. It earned a Golden Globe Award nomination as one of the year’s best animated features.

Coco hits theaters November 22.