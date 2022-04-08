Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ this fall

Usually, the only time a network TV show makes the jump to streaming is after it has been canceled. But Dancing With the Stars is following its own path to the streaming realm. Disney has announced that Dancing with the Stars is leaving ABC after 30 seasons and moving to Disney+ this fall.

The reality competition show features professional dancers paired with celebrities in a multi-week bid to win the top prize. Dancing with the Stars made its debut on ABC in 2015, and the network has been able to produce multiple seasons per year. While the series was no longer at the top of the ratings, it was a perennial well-performing show for ABC. The Disney+ pickup is for at least two additional seasons of the series.

To fill the newfound gap in its schedule, Disney-owned ABC is turning to Monday Night Football in the fall, a return of the franchise after it was solely available on ESPN for over a decade. After the fall, ABC plans to use the Monday night 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot to “develop and invest in new and future programming.”

In a new statement, Disney Media and Entertainment chairman Kareem Daniel said “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” added Walt Disney Television Chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

At the moment, Disney+ hasn’t announced which celebrities will participate in the new season of Dancing with the Stars when it makes its streaming debut this fall.

