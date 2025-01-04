 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

So, what was in the box? David Fincher reveals the truth behind Se7en’s ending

By
Two cops and one convict walk into the desert in Se7en.
New Line Cinema

“What’s in the box?” is the famous phrase uttered by Brad Pitt’s David Mills in Se7en. In the climactic scene of David Fincher’s crime thriller, Detective Mills and Detective Lieutenant William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) escort serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey) outside the city to a remote location. A driver delivers a package to Mills. Somerset opens the package to reveal the severed head of Mills’ wife, Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow). Somerset begs a distraught Mills to put the gun down, but the young detective’s rage wins out as he kills Doe.

Se7en is heading to IMAX on January 3 for the film’s 30th anniversary before its 4K UHD Blu-ray release on January 7. In honor of the occasion, Fincher sat down with Entertainment Weekly and discussed what was really in the box. Because the head is never shown on screen, fans have wondered what Fincher put in the box. There’s a rumor that a prosthetic head and body modeled after Paltrow were in the box to elicit a genuine reaction from the actors.

Recommended Videos

After 30 years, Fincher is putting this rumor to rest.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“No, it’s entirely ridiculous,” Fincher said when asked about the prosthetic head rumor. “I think we had a seven- or eight-pound shot bag. We had done the research to figure out if Gwyneth Paltrow’s body mass index was X, what portion of that would be attributable to her head. And so we had an idea of what that would weigh, and I think there was a weight in it.”

Despite the lack of a prosthetic head, Fincher did include one accessory taped to a shot bag.

“And we did put a wig in there, so that when Morgan rips the box open, if there were some of this tape that was used to seal the box,” Fincher said about the shocking ending. “I think it was a shot bag and a wig, and I think the wig had a little bit of blood in it, so some of the hair would stick together. Remember, I think Morgan opened 16 or 17 of those things. But as I always say, you don’t need to see what’s in the box if you have Morgan Freeman.”

Tickets for the rerelease of Se7en are now on sale.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
10 best TV shows of 2024, ranked
A woman and a man stand outside a car in The Penguin.

Trying to determine the best shows of 2024 is a daunting task. There have been so many new and returning shows this year that it would be impossible to give them all the attention they deserve. Many received accolades at awards events like the Primetime Emmy Awards and The Golden Globes. All of the shows on this list received fantastic reviews and have enthralled viewers who can’t wait to see subsequent seasons.

While shows like Ripley, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, Yellowstone, and The Day of the Jackal deserve honorable mentions, the following 10 best TV shows of 2024 include an eclectic mix of series that are all worth watching if you haven’t yet indulged.

Read more
Best streaming devices for 2025: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and more
The Apple TV 4K (2022) and Siri remote on a table.

There basically are two kinds of folks when it comes to smart TVs and how we use them to access all of our streaming services. There are those who just use whatever operating system is already built in, and those who prefer to plug in one of the best streaming devices available.

That's not to say there's anything wrong with the former, especially since Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV power so many smart TVs, with LG and Samsung picking up the slack with their own operating systems.

Read more
Nosferatu could’ve been great, but this one fatal flaw ruins it
A woman screams as a hand grasps her neck in Nosferatu.

The 2024 movie year ended on a high note. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa brought in the kids while adults sampled more mature fare like A Complete Unknown and Babygirl. Almost every movie overperformed at the box office, but there was one film out of them all that surprised everyone: Nosferatu. Robert Eggers' dark take on the classic Dracula story isn't your typical Christmas fare, but it appealed to enough lapsed goths and film geeks to make over $50 million (and counting).

It helps that the movie received acclaim from critics and audiences alike. But amid all the praise for the film, there are a few people who didn't like it so much. I'm one of those people. As a longtime fan of the vampire horror subgenre, I was looking forward to Nosferatu and thought Eggers was the right director to update it for 2024. But as the credits rolled, I was left feeling underwhelmed. Nosferatu could've been great, but it had one big flaw that ruined it for me: Nosferatu himself, Count Orlok.

Read more