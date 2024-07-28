 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Deadpool & Wolverine? Then watch these 3 great movies right now

By
Deadpool and Wolverine stare back in the same direction in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Disney/Marvel

As the only Marvel movie in all of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine was guaranteed to be a major release. The movie, which ties in Fox’s biggest superhero franchises now that they are both owned by Disney, also promises to be something of a shakeup for a Marvel universe that seems to be in desperate need of it.

If you saw the movie and are looking for something similar, we’ve got you covered — not with other Deadpool or Wolverine movies, because that would be a little too obvious, but with other movies that get at some of the same things that make Deadpool & Wolverine such a success.

Recommended Videos

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer

The only superhero movie on this list, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has the exact same combination of mirth and heart that makes Deadpool & Wolverine so successful. The movie is a conclusion of sorts to the Guardians, and it really shifts its focus primarily to Rocket as we learn where he comes from and why his past is starting to catch up with him.

Few movies of this scale manage to be this funny, this violent, and this genuinely emotional. The Guardians are very good friends, and that friendship is what carries you through all of the absurdity that makes up any entry in this franchise, but especially this third installment.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming on Disney+.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu - Official Trailer #1

If you just can’t get enough of Ryan Reynolds, Detective Pikachu is a great place to go next. While Reynolds doesn’t appear on screen (much) in this movie, his voice is all over it as a talking Pikachu in a world filled with Pokémon. The film follows a young man who is searching for his missing father, and discovers that a talking Pikachu is the perfect companion in his quest.

For a movie about Pokémon, you’ll be surprised at how deft and light on its feet Detective Pikachu manages to be. This movie is smart, funny, and has a surprisingly engaging mystery.

Detective Pikachu is streaming on Netflix.

The Fall Guy (2024)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

A more romantic movie with a similar sense of humor to Deadpool & WolverineThe Fall Guy tells the story of a stunt man who retires following an accident, only to be called back into action when the leading man he often did stunts for goes missing. Along the way, he attempts to rekindle a romance he once had with an aspiring director who is trying to make her first major blockbuster.

The Fall Guy packs a lot into its running time, but it runs on the sheer charisma of Ryan Gosling, and on the chemistry he shares with Emily Blunt. The Fall Guy also features some genuinely amazing stunt work, which is good, because the movie is above all else a tribute to stunt people and the work they do.

The Fall Guy can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool puts his hands over his mouth while Wolverine stands next to him.

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was "shocked" Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by August 1
A msn with plugs on his head stares while someone behind him in glasses puts head above his shoulder.

Have you watched Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F? The latest installment in Eddie Murphy's action comedy franchise premiered earlier this month on Netflix to surprisingly positive reviews. Murphy can still flex those movie star muscles when given the right role, and Axel is right up his alley. Other movies on Netflix in July include Spider-Man 2, Bad Boys II, Zombieland, and Vanished into the Night.

Unfortunately, not every movie can stay on Netflix forever. There is a crop of entertaining movies leaving Netflix in July 2024. With under a week left in the month, stop what you are doing and watch these three movies before August 1. Our selections include an iconic psychological thriller, a landmark sci-fi action staple, and an underrated thriller from a Netflix star.
Fatal Attraction (1987)

Read more
Is Ryan Reynolds the best Deadpool? We rank all the Deadpools in movies, TV shows, and games
Wade Wilson looks towards the camera in Deadpool.

This week, Ryan Reynolds is back in theaters in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it's not a spoiler to say that you'll be seeing more of his take on the character than ever before. It's a role he's been playing since 2009, and Reynolds is now closely associated with Deadpool. But he's not the only actor to portray Marvel's Merc with a Mouth.

That said, Deadpool has far fewer multimedia appearances than Wolverine or Spider-Man. There was also a missed opportunity when Donald Glover's adult animated adaptation of Deadpool for FX fell apart over creative differences. Regardless, to mark the new movie's release, we're sharing our rankings of all of the Deadpools to date.
9. Mute Deadpool

Read more