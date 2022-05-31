Disney+’s first Pinocchio trailer wishes upon a star

Disney+ Day is coming early this year, and Walt Disney Studios is celebrating with the debut of a new live-action remake of one of its most beloved animated classics, Pinocchio. And if the first trailer is any indication, the company has spared no expense in bringing the fairy tale to life for modern viewers.

Curiously, Pinocchio himself is almost completely absent from the trailer. Instead, Pinocchio’s father, Geppetto, gets most of the spotlight. As played by Tom Hanks, Geppetto is an aging puppeteer and toymaker who was never blessed with a family or a wife. Out of sheer loneliness and despair, Geppetto wishes upon a star to have a son of his own. Geppetto gets his wish when the Blue Fairy answers his prayer and brings Pinocchio to life. But that’s where the trouble begins.

Since Pinocchio is a living puppet, he will be depicted through CGI with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth providing his voice. The trailer also confirms that other anthropomorphic characters from the film, like Jiminy Cricket and “Honest” John, will also be CGI creations. Additionally, it appears that Pinocchio’s journey will take him to dangerous places, including the malevolent Pleasure Island; which forces Geppetto to go off in search for his boy.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-stars in the film as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, with Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans as The Coachman, Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit director Robert Zemeckis helmed the Pinocchio remake from a script he co-wrote with Chris Weitz. Zemeckis’ long-time collaborator, Alan Silvestri, will provide the score.

Pinocchio will premiere on September 8, only on Disney+.

