Tom Hanks is Geppetto in first look at live-action Pinocchio

In his long Hollywood career, Tom Hanks has had two major roles for Disney: Woody the Cowboy in the Toy Story franchise and Walt Disney himself in Saving Mr. Banks. And for his next Disney contribution, Hanks is one of the stars of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, which is heading to Disney+ later this year.

In the film, Hanks will portray Geppetto, the lonely old puppeteer who crafted Pinocchio with his own hands. Out of desperation and loneliness, Geppetto wished for a son of his own. His wish was granted by the Blue Fairy, and Pinocchio took on a life of his own. Unfortunately for Geppetto, Pinocchio wasn’t exactly a dutiful son. And Pinocchio also has quite a talent for getting into trouble.

Disney+ has released the first photo from Pinocchio, with Hanks in costume as Geppetto. It should also be noted that the puppet looks almost exactly like his counterpart from Disney’s animated Pinocchio from 1940.

Tom Hanks in Pinocchio.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star in the film as the voice of Pinocchio. And remember, when Pinocchio lies, his nose grows to ridiculous sizes. Regardless, Pinocchio is sincere about his desire to be “a real boy.” And he’ll have to rely on Jiminy Cricket to be his conscience, as played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Cynthia Erivo also stars as the Blue Fairy, with Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as the Coachman.

Robert Zemeckis wrote and directed the new Pinocchio adaptation, which is based upon both Carlo Collodi’s original novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, and the Disney animated film. Disney+ will premiere Pinocchio in September.

