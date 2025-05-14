Don’t let these 3 hidden May 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sirens (2025) The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 (2023-) Duster (2025)

There are so many fantastic shows on TV right now, from The Last of Us to The Handmaid’s Tale and Poker Face. But with episodes released week to week, there’s some time to fill in between, too. After you’ve caught up on all your binging, don’t let these three hidden May 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar.

They all feature recognizable faces and have the potential to become new favorites. From the return of one of the best villains on television to programs featuring stars from The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Lost, these aren’t shows you want to miss out on.

Sirens (2025)

A dark comedy based on the 2011 play Elemeno Pea by Molly Smith Metzler, Sirens stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus season 2, The Perfect Couple) as Devon, a woman worried that her younger sister Simone (House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock) has an unhealthy relationship with her new boss Michaela (Julianne Moore). It’s as though she has fallen under a spell and is being manipulated by her. While at a weekend getaway arranged by Michaela and her billionaire husband, Peter (Kevin Bacon), Devon decides to stage an intervention and remove her sister from the situation. However, Devon gets sucked in herself.

Sirens is a new limited series on Netflix that counts Margot Robbie among its executive producers. Premiering on May 22, the black comedy also stars Bill Camp as the ladies’ estranged father.

Stream Sirens on Netflix.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 (2023-)

There are two camps of people: those who are excitedly waiting for the new season of the latest The Walking Dead spin-off series and those who say, “Wait, that show is still on?” Indeed, The Walking Dead: Dead City is still going, and it’s now in its second season. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) return, once again on two sides of a fight. Negan is forced to work for The Dama (Lisa Emery), a powerful woman on the island of Manhattan who needs his cunning, manipulative charm to unite groups against an enemy. Maggie, meanwhile, is back home in her safe community, but the New Babylon Federation is ready to strike and seeks her help. The two rivals will come face-to-face again, re-opening old wounds that have never truly healed.

The Walking Dead: Dead City pays fan service to die-hards of the franchise who can’t seem to quit it. Set five years after the events of The Walking Dead, it’s worth a watch if you believe that the stories in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will eventually converge for a truly epic end. Want to catch up first? Season one of The Walking Dead: Dead City is streaming on Netflix.

Stream The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC+.

Duster (2025)

Have you missed Josh Holloway? He reunites with J.J. Abrams following their work together on Lost in Duster, a crime thriller centered around the first Black female FBI agent. Nina (Rachel Hilson) is determined to take down a crime syndicate. But its getaway driver, Jim (Holloway), proves to have some serious skills, which could impede her progress. That is until he ends up joining forces with her when he learns that his boss might have been responsible for the death of his brother.

Set in the ‘70s, Duster draws inspiration from other projects from that time, along with the many mismatched buddy cop flicks that have delighted fans for decades. There’s bound to be a dose of nostalgia with this series. Abrams is joined by co-creator LaToya Morgan, who has a resume that includes hit shows like Parenthood, Shameless, Into the Badlands, and The Walking Dead.

Stream Duster on Max.