Ed Harris is the latest major name to join the Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch

What happened? Academy Award nominee Ed Harris has joined the cast of The Dutton Ranch, an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff.

Harris will play Everett McKinney, “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor.”

The casting news comes via Deadline.

Harris, who was previously one of the stars of Westworld, is best known for his work in movies like The Truman Show and Top Gun: Maverick.

This is important because: This Yellowstone spinoff is set to be the most concrete continuation of the original series.

Annette Bening was previously announced as a new addition to the cast. Bening is set to play Beulah Johnson, a powerful Texas rancher who comes into conflict with the Dutton family.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little are reprising their roles from the original series. The roles: Reilly as Beth Dutton, Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Little as Carter.

Logline: “Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Why should I care? Yellowstone was one of the biggest cable success stories of the past decade.

The combination of Bening and Harris could mean that this show has some juice to it.

The conflict between Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan might have led to the downfall of the original series, but the Yellowstone universe will live on.

Paramount has invested heavily in several Yellowstone spinoffs in the hopes of recapturing the magic of that original series.

OK, what’s next? As The Dutton Ranch continues to firm up its cast list, the show could premiere sometime next year.