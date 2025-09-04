 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ed Harris is the latest major name to join the Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch

The show is building an impressively stacked cast

By
Ed harris in Westworld
HBO

What happened? Academy Award nominee Ed Harris has joined the cast of The Dutton Ranch, an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff.

  • Harris will play Everett McKinney, “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor.”
  • The casting news comes via Deadline.
  • Harris, who was previously one of the stars of Westworld, is best known for his work in movies like The Truman Show and Top Gun: Maverick.

This is important because: This Yellowstone spinoff is set to be the most concrete continuation of the original series.

  • Annette Bening was previously announced as a new addition to the cast. Bening is set to play Beulah Johnson, a powerful Texas rancher who comes into conflict with the Dutton family.
  • Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little are reprising their roles from the original series. The roles: Reilly as Beth Dutton, Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Little as Carter.
  • Logline: “Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Yellowstone was one of the biggest cable success stories of the past decade.

  • The combination of Bening and Harris could mean that this show has some juice to it.
  • The conflict between Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan might have led to the downfall of the original series, but the Yellowstone universe will live on.
  • Paramount has invested heavily in several Yellowstone spinoffs in the hopes of recapturing the magic of that original series.

OK, what’s next? As The Dutton Ranch continues to firm up its cast list, the show could premiere sometime next year.

  • Expect more casting news and a network announcement in the near future.
  • The show will be highly anticipated even without a release date.
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Legend of Zelda movie: Everything we know so far
The Legend of Zelda movie is coming in 2027
Link overlooking a floating island in promotional art for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda is arguably one of the most highly anticipated film adaptations of a video game. Several revolutionary Zelda games have been released within the past four decades to much fanfare, so a blockbuster film based on the franchise has been long overdue. After Zelda received a divisive cartoon in the '80s, there have been several failed attempts at adapting the games for films and TV shows.

Since video game adaptations have gained a bad reputation due to films like 1993's Super Mario Bros., the chances of a Zelda movie coming to fruition seemed slim for a while. Following the success of Nintendo films like Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a live-action Zelda movie finally received the green light.

Read more
7 great Hulu movies to watch on Labor Day
A Best Picture winner highlights our list of Hulu movies
Mikey Madison looks to camera in Anora.

If you’re looking for a way to spend your Labor Day weekend, you might have a desire to spend at least part of it relaxing in front of the TV. While Hulu is no longer its own streaming service, it still has plenty of titles worth watching. 

We’ve pulled together seven recent movies that are all worth catching up with or rewatching over this extended weekend. Whether you’re looking for something action-forward or meditative, you’ll find it on this list. 

Read more
7 best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch at the end of summer
Including plenty of 2024 titles.
A man stares ahead as three people look on in Nosferatu.

As summer winds down, you might find yourself looking for a way to enjoy some time on your couch. Getting ready for the fall can be overwhelming, but the right movie can take the edge off better than almost anything else.

If you're looking for movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, we've pulled together an eclectic list of titles both new and old that are worth checking out. Whatever you're looking for, you're likely to find something satisfying on this list.

Read more