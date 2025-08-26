This legendary actress is joining the Yellowstone spinoff about Beth and Rip

The Yellowstone spinoffs are in various stages of development, but the one about Beth and Rip just got closer to becoming a reality. Deadline is reporting that the show now has the working title The Dutton Ranch and that multi-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening has joined the cast.

Bening is set to join Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little, who are all reprising their roles from the original show. The report also suggests that Chad Sheean of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be serving as the showrunner.

According to an official synopsis, “The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Bening, meanwhile, is set to play Beulah Jackson, a cunning and powerful ranch owner from Texas.

All of the Yellowstone spinoffs share some DNA with the original series. However, The Dutton Ranch likely has the most in common with that original series. With a working name, showrunner, and growing cast, the Beth and Rip spinoff might be the next one to hit the air.

There’s plenty we don’t know about the show, but there are also many reasons for Yellowstone fans to be excited by what we do know.