Everything we know about the Yellowstone spinoffs

Since Yellowstone remains one of the most popular and acclaimed TV franchises in modern history, fans continue to see more and more spinoffs in development. After the franchise spawned historic period pieces like 1883 and 1923, Yellowstone will add more spinoffs set in past eras and follow more members of the Dutton family, as well as some new characters outside this ranching dynasty.

While most details about these spinoffs remain hidden, here’s everything that has been confirmed about every spinoff of Yellowstone.

1883 (2021-2022)

1883, the first spinoff in the Yellowstone franchise, features the long, sprawling origin story of the Dutton family. Specifically, it follows the generation of Duttons living after the Civil War, departing Tennessee and traveling to Texas and Oregon before they settle in Montana.

The Yellowstone prequel stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Noah Le Gros. The series ended in 2022 with James Dutton settling in Paradise Valley, Montana, where his descendants resided in Yellowstone.

Stream 1883 on Paramount+.

1923 (2022-2025)

As the sequel to 1883, 1923is a two-season prequel featuring members of the Dutton family in Montana during Prohibition and the early years of the Great Depression. The Duttons are led by Helen Mirren’s Cara and Harrison Ford’s Jacob. The family consists of Jacob’s brother, Jack (Darren Mann); Cara and Jacob’s son, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar); and the latter’s wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer).

1923 also featured the return of actor Isabel May, who played Elsa Dutton in 1883, as the show’s narrator. The series ended in April 2025, with the finale showing Spencer taking control of the Dutton ranch while Jacob and Cara decide to raise Spencer and Alexandra’s son, John.

Stream 1923 on Paramount+.

The Madison (TBA)

Originally titled 2024, The Madison will center on the McIntosh family, who leave New York City to live in the Madison River Valley in Montana. The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova. Kurt Russell is also rumored to have a role in this series, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Filming for The Madison reportedly began in late August 2024, with shooting taking place in Montana and Texas until production wrapped in December. Via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the logline for The Madison describes the new series as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection” following the McIntosh family.

The Madison will stream on Paramount+.

Y: Marshals (TBA)

First announced in May 2025, Y: Marshals is a procedural series starring Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. In his last appearance during the Yellowstone series finale, Kayce signed away ownership of the Yellowstone ranch in exchange for a sliver of land where he could live with his wife and son. It’s unclear if Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill will return to play Kayce’s wife, Monica, and his son, Tate, respectively. However, Logan Marshall-Green (The Odyssey) will play a lead role in the series.

Spencer Hudnut will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner of Y: Marshals, which will allegedly premiere in 2026. The show’s logline, via Variety, reads: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Y: Marshals will air in 2026 on CBS.

6666 (TBA)

This spinoff was first announced in February 2021. As the title implies, 6666 will be set at the Four Sixes Ranch, a real-life historic landmark in Texas, which appeared in Yellowstone season 4.

This series will also take place between the fourth and fifth seasons of Yellowstone. The cast of 6666 is unknown, but it has been rumored that Ryan Bingham will return to his Yellowstone role as Walker.

6666 is slated to air on Paramount Network.

1944 (TBA)

First announced in February 2023, this prequel series is said to be a sequel to 1923. While the synopsis for it is unknown, the title implies that it will follow a new generation of Duttons living in World War II-era America. As a result, it is possible that older versions of characters from 1923 could appear in the series. Since Spencer is shown to have died in 1969, the timeline gives the writers an opportunity to bring Brandon Sklenar’s character back for this series.

Filming for 1944 will reportedly take place in the Bitterroot Valley in southwest Montana, the primary shooting location for Yellowstone. When the series was first announced, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said that 1944 “will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise….”

1944 is expected to air on Paramount+.

Untitled Beth Dutton & Rip Wheeler series (TBA)

Halfway through Yellowstone season 5, Variety confirmed in December 2024 that married couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will receive a spinoff series. Actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their respective roles as Beth and Rip in their spinoff series, which will supposedly premiere in November 2025.

Deadline also reported in July 2025 that Finn Little will return as Carter, the teenage boy under Beth and Rip’s care following the death of the former’s father.

The Beth and Rip spinoff series is being developed in place of Yellowstone season 6. However, more characters from Yellowstone could appear in the spinoff.

The Beth & Rip spinoff network information is unknown. It will likely be on Paramount+.