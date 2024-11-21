Scream 7 casts 1883’s Isabel May to play Sidney Prescott’s daughter

The Scream franchise has found its new final girl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabel May is in talks to play the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in Scream 7.

May is the breakout star of 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series to Yellowstone. May starred as Elsa Dutton, the daughter of James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton. May would later reprise the role as the narrator for the 1883 sequel series, 1923.

The Scream franchise has experienced a creative reboot for its seventh film. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the stars of Scream and Scream VI, were originally supposed to star in Scream 7 for director Christopher Landon. However, Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise in November 2023 following her pro-Palestinian social media posts during the war between Israel and Hamas.

One day after the firing, Ortega exited Scream 7, citing a scheduling conflict with her work on Wednesday season 2. However, it’s been reported that a salary dispute ultimately led to Ortega’s departure. Without the movie’s top stars, Landon later stepped away from directing duties on Scream 7.

In February, Campbell announced her return to Scream 7. Campbell played the iconic Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies before sitting out Scream VI due to a salary disagreement. The seventh film will focus on Sidney and her daughter (May) as they encounter another Ghostface killer. Courtney Cox, who plays tabloid reporter Gale Weathers, is in talks to return for Scream 7.

Kevin Williamson — the creator of the Scream franchise who penned the first, second, and fourth movies — will direct Scream 7. Guy Busick will pen Scream 7 from a story he conceived with James Vanderbilt. Spyglass Media Group will co-produce Scream 7 with Radio Silence Productions and Project X Entertainment.

Scream 7 opens in theaters on February 27, 2026.