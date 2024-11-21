 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Scream 7 casts 1883’s Isabel May to play Sidney Prescott’s daughter

By
A woman holds the saddle of a horse as she rides.
Emerson Miller / MTV Entertainment Group

The Scream franchise has found its new final girl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabel May is in talks to play the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in Scream 7.

May is the breakout star of 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series to Yellowstone. May starred as Elsa Dutton, the daughter of James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton. May would later reprise the role as the narrator for the 1883 sequel series, 1923.

Recommended Videos

The Scream franchise has experienced a creative reboot for its seventh film. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the stars of Scream and Scream VI, were originally supposed to star in Scream 7 for director Christopher Landon. However, Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise in November 2023 following her pro-Palestinian social media posts during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Related

One day after the firing, Ortega exited Scream 7, citing a scheduling conflict with her work on Wednesday season 2. However, it’s been reported that a salary dispute ultimately led to Ortega’s departure. Without the movie’s top stars, Landon later stepped away from directing duties on Scream 7.

In February, Campbell announced her return to Scream 7. Campbell played the iconic Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies before sitting out Scream VI due to a salary disagreement. The seventh film will focus on Sidney and her daughter (May) as they encounter another Ghostface killer. Courtney Cox, who plays tabloid reporter Gale Weathers, is in talks to return for Scream 7.

Kevin Williamson — the creator of the Scream franchise who penned the first, second, and fourth movies — will direct Scream 7. Guy Busick will pen Scream 7 from a story he conceived with James Vanderbilt. Spyglass Media Group will co-produce Scream 7 with Radio Silence Productions and Project X Entertainment.

Scream 7 opens in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How AI can help new filmmakers create movies without replacing human creativity
A group of people shooting a scene outdoors.

Cutting-edge technology and filmmaking have always gone hand in hand, with the industry often at the forefront of adopting new ways to bring stories to life on the big screen. From the integration of sound in the late 1920s to the invention of CinemaScope in the 1950s and the surge of popularity of IMAX in the 21st century, new technology has always been embraced by the film industry as a way to tell old stories in new ways.

It’s no different with artificial intelligence (AI), which is quickly becoming an integral part of the several stages of film production. Recent advancements in AI and other emerging technologies have proven beneficial for filmmaking, particularly in lowering the barriers to entry into the complex, and often expensive, art form.
How is AI currently being used across the industry?

Read more
The Studio teaser trailer: Seth Rogen is a struggling Hollywood executive in Apple TV+ comedy
Seth Rogen raises his eyebrow and stares in The Studio.

In the first teaser trailer for The Studio, Seth Rogen's Matt Remick learns that running a movie studio is far from glamorous.

Matt is the new head of the embattled Continental Studios. "I got into this because I love movies," Matt tells Catherine O’Hara's character. As Matt quickly learns, the job is much harder than originally thought. From disasters on set and behind-the-scenes fights to unruly actors and pretentious artists, Matt's dream job might destroy him in the long run.

Read more
How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer: First look at Hiccup and Toothless in live-action movie
A boy touches the nose of a dragon.

Hiccup and Toothless are ready for an adventure in the first teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon, a shot-for-shot live-action reimagining of the 2010 animated movie from DreamWorks animation.

On the isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons are bitter enemies. Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames) is instructed to kill a dragon to complete his Viking training. However, Hiccup defies his orders when he befriends a Night Fury dragon he names Toothless. When a new threat emerges, the newfound partnership between Hiccup and Toothless becomes the key to saving both Vikings and dragons.

Read more