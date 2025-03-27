 Skip to main content
CBS reportedly developing Yellowstone spinoff for Luke Grimes

Late last year, the five-season run of Yellowstone came to a conclusion. Before the series finale in December, it was announced that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and her husband, Rip Wheeler, in the first direct Yellowstone spinoff. Now, word has emerged that a second Yellowstone spinoff is in the works featuring Luke Grimes as Beth’s younger brother, Kayce Dutton.

According to Deadline, CBS is developing the new spinoff, which would be the first show in the franchise created directly for the network. SEAL Team veteran Spencer Hudnut will be guiding the series through development and may end up as the showrunner as well.

In the final episode of the series, Kayce sold the Yellowstone ranch — with the blessing of his sister and brother-in-law — to the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, whose ancestors controlled the land before the Dutton family claimed it for themselves. In return for that sweetheart deal, Kayce and his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), as well as their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), were allowed to remain in a house built on the land where they had set up a small family business.

Without the fate of the ranch to fight for, it’s unclear what the premise of the new series would be about. The report is vague about the details, but it suggests that it will connect to Kayce’s history as a Navy SEAL.

In addition to this potential series and the one starring Reilly and Hauser, a third spinoff, The Madison, is already well-underway. Michelle Pfeiffer will headline that show. In the meantime, Peacock recently added all of the episodes for Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

