Here’s when Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will be streaming on Peacock

Yellowstone might be off the air, but the final episodes are finally heading to streaming. Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will exclusively stream on Peacock starting on March 16.

Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama aired the final six episodes of season 5 in November and December. Although the show aired on Paramount Network, Yellowstone does not stream on Paramount+. Instead, previous seasons of Yellowstone can be found on Peacock because of the show’s licensing agreement with NBCUniversal.

After the Yellowstone season 5, part 1 finale aired in January 2023, the show experienced a period of turmoil due to the alleged feud between Sheridan and star Kevin Costner. In a February 2023 report, Sheridan and Paramount were moving to end Yellowstone in its current form and create a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

While the spinoff with McConaughey never happened, the Costner drama continued for over a year. The issues stemmed from Costner’s Yellowstone filming schedule and commitments to Horizon: An American Saga. Costner officially announced his exit from the series in June 2024.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 revolved around two storylines: John Dutton’s demise and the battle to keep the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2’s cast included Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

During its run, Yellowstone became one of the most popular TV shows on cable. Sheridan created two prequel series — 1883 and 1923 — with another spinoff — The Madison — coming later this year. Reilly and Hauser also reached deals to reprise their Yellowstone roles for a spinoff series.

Stream all five seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock.