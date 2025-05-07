Yellowstone spinoff: Luke Grimes to star as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals at CBS

Kayce Dutton is heading to CBS. The network has ordered Y: Marshals, a new Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes.

Kayce Dutton will join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in the spinoff. Per the logline (via Variety), Kayce will be “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

SEAL Team’s Spencer Hudnut is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Y: Marshals. Taylor Sheridan, the creative visionary behind the Yellowstone universe, will executive produce the spinoff for MTV Entertainment Studios with David C. Glasser. Additional executive producers include Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Y: Marshals will be a sequel series set after the events of Yellowstone, the flagship show that aired on Paramount Network for five seasons from 2018 to 2024. CBS has ordered 13 episodes of Y: Marshals and plans to film the show this summer for a 2026 midseason premiere on Sunday nights.

In the Yellowstone series finale, Kayce signed over the Yellowstone ranch to the reservations for $1.25 an acre, the price James Dutton paid to settle there in 1883. In return, Kayce was given a small plot of land to live on with his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). It’s unknown if Asbille, Merrill, or any other Yellowstone character besides Kayce will appear in the spinoff.

Y: Marshals is one of several planned Yellowstone spinoffs. Two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, previously aired on Paramount+. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch (tentative title), a Paramount Network series set to air this fall. Unlike Yellowstone, Y: Marshals and Dutton Ranch will stream on Paramount+.

The Madison, a spinoff starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and the prequel 1944 will also stream on Paramount+.









