Watch the Yellowstone series finale: release date, time, channel, plot

After five seasons and 50-plus episodes, Yellowstone is finally saying goodbye. Season 5, episode 14 is definitely the season finale and, in all likelihood, the series finale, too. If this is truly the end of Yellowstone, it marks the end of one of cable TV’s most popular shows. It kicked off Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe and spawned multiple spinoffs.

Before the show says farewell, there are still some loose ends to tie up. The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is still up in the air. Who will be in control by the end of the episode? The battle between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) should come to an explosive end. Plus, the family will hold John Dutton’s funeral. For one last time, see how to watch the Yellowstone series finale below.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14: release date, time, and channel

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 15. Yellowstone episodes typically run for one hour. However, the finale is scheduled for one hour and 50 minutes.

This will be the final time that a new episode of Yellowstone will air on Paramount Network. Yellowstone fans can watch live at 8 p.m. ET/PT or tune in for the replay at 12:20 a.m. ET/PT. The finale will not stream on .

Paramount Network is the only place to watch season 5, episode 14. Watch through a cable TV subscription or through a live streaming TV service, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Philo, and YouTube TV. Check each streaming TV service to see if they’re running a free trial promo for the holidays.

Can you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 on Peacock or Paramount+?

You can’t watch the finale on or Paramount+. The finale will only air on Paramount Network. When this final run of episodes winds up on streaming, they will live on Peacock, not Paramount+.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14: title and synopsis

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 is titled Life is a Promise. The Paramount Network logline reads: “As the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys lay John to rest, the fate of the ranch is revealed.”

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

Here’s what we do know: Season 5, episode 14 is billed as a “special season finale event.” Season 5, part 2 was originally positioned as the series finale.

However, Paramount Network quietly removed that messaging before season 5, part 2 returned. Per Deadline, Yellowstone season 6 is “not completely out of the question.” However, the spinoff, which you can read about below, will take precedence over season 6.

Will there be a Yellowstone spinoff?

Yes! After months of speculation, Reilly and Cole Hauser finally signed deals to reprise their roles as Beth and Rip for a Yellowstone spinoff. Sheridan will create the spinoff. The show will likely have other characters from Yellowstone featured in the spinoff.

