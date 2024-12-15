 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch the Yellowstone series finale: release date, time, channel, plot

By
Kelly Reilly stands outside of a car in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

After five seasons and 50-plus episodes, Yellowstone is finally saying goodbye. Season 5, episode 14 is definitely the season finale and, in all likelihood, the series finale, too. If this is truly the end of Yellowstone, it marks the end of one of cable TV’s most popular shows. It kicked off Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe and spawned multiple spinoffs.

Before the show says farewell, there are still some loose ends to tie up. The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is still up in the air. Who will be in control by the end of the episode? The battle between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) should come to an explosive end. Plus, the family will hold John Dutton’s funeral. For one last time, see how to watch the Yellowstone series finale below.

Recommended Videos

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14: release date, time, and channel

A cowboy stands and stares.
Paramount Network

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 15Yellowstone episodes typically run for one hour. However, the finale is scheduled for one hour and 50 minutes.

Related

This will be the final time that a new episode of Yellowstone will air on Paramount Network. Yellowstone fans can watch live at 8 p.m. ET/PT or tune in for the replay at 12:20 a.m. ET/PT. The finale will not stream on .

Paramount Network is the only place to watch season 5, episode 14. Watch through a cable TV subscription or through a live streaming TV service, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Philo, and YouTube TV. Check each streaming TV service to see if they’re running a free trial promo for the holidays.

Can you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 on Peacock or Paramount+?

A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.
Paramount Network

You can’t watch the finale on or Paramount+. The finale will only air on Paramount Network. When this final run of episodes winds up on streaming, they will live on Peacock, not Paramount+.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14: title and synopsis

A man and woman stand across and face each other.
Paramount Network

Yellowstone season 5, episode 14 is titled Life is a Promise. The Paramount Network logline reads: “As the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys lay John to rest, the fate of the ranch is revealed.”

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

Kayce holds a phone up to his ear in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Here’s what we do know: Season 5, episode 14 is billed as a “special season finale event.” Season 5, part 2 was originally positioned as the series finale.

However, Paramount Network quietly removed that messaging before season 5, part 2 returned. Per Deadline, Yellowstone season 6 is “not completely out of the question.” However, the spinoff, which you can read about below, will take precedence over season 6.

Will there be a Yellowstone spinoff?

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler lay down next to each other in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Yes! After months of speculation, Reilly and Cole Hauser finally signed deals to reprise their roles as Beth and Rip for a Yellowstone spinoff. Sheridan will create the spinoff. The show will likely have other characters from Yellowstone featured in the spinoff.

When you’re done here, check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Yellowstone spoilers, season 6, and Kevin Costner: The hit show’s director previews season 5, part 2
Wes Bently and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finally returns this November. A lot of drama has transpired since the series last aired in January 2023. Avoiding spoilers, adding another season, and Kevin Costner's departure are at the center of the Yellowstone drama.

Ahead of the season 5, part 2 premiere, Yellowstone director Christina Voros spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what she could about the show's hot-button topics. Because of the show's popularity, Voros stressed that series creator Taylor Sheridan wanted to reduce leaks as much as possible. Voros joked that not even Marvel worked as hard as Yellowstone did to keep everything a secret.

Read more
The war is just beginning for the Duttons in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer
A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.

"This war is just beginning," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons' reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

Read more
Yellowstone season 5, part 2 to get CBS premiere on same night as Paramount Network debut
A man sits on a fence as a woman stands against him.

The excitement for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 is so high that the first episode can be seen on two networks. CBS will broadcast the premiere of season 5, part 2 on the same night it airs on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will air on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10. CBS will then re-air the episode at 10 p.m. ET. On CBS, Yellowstone replaces an episode of The Equalizer and will air following a new episode of Tracker.

Read more