 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Ranking the most anticipated Yellowstone spinoffs

The spirit of Yellowstone will continue in the spinoffs

By
A man in a cowboy hat sits on a fence and embraces a woman in front of him in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone became something of a phenomenon over the course of its six seasons on the air. That original series has now concluded, but that doesn’t mean the Yellowstone universe is over. Paramount has already announced several Yellowstone spinoffs, including 1883 and 1923, both of which have already aired and concluded.

There are five spinoffs in the pipeline, so we’re ranking them based on our excitement levels. While any Yellowstone spinoff is likely to be entertaining, we’re more excited about some than others.

5. 6666

A man holds a folder in his hands while standing next to someone else.
Emerson Miller / Paramount Network

6666 comes in at the tail end of this list because it is not guaranteed to happen. The series is set to star Jefferson White (Jimmy), but it is on hold because of Taylor Sheridan’s purchase of the property where the show is supposed to be set.

Recommended Videos

The Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, known as the 6666 Ranch on the show, is a real location that takes up an entire county. If the show happens, it could be a fascinating alternative to what fans loved about Yellowstone at its very best.

4. Y: Marshals

A close-up of actor Luke Grimes stares in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network / Paramount Network

Another Yellowstone spinoff featuring characters from Yellowstone, Y: Marshals, follows Luke Grimes’s Kayce Dutton as he leaves ranch life to join the U.S. Marshals. This show is set to air on CBS, and it seems like the kind of spinoff that you can enjoy with or without knowledge of Yellowstone.

Y: Marshals is likely to be among the most conventional spinoffs of Yellowstone, in that it’s a crime procedural. That doesn’t mean it won’t be fun to watch Kayce get his law enforcement on.

3. 1944

Harrison Ford touches Helen Mirren's face in 1923 season 2.
Trae Patton / Paramount+

So far, prequel spinoffs to the original Yellowstone have been incredibly fruitful. Whereas it’s exciting to see characters from the original series, these prequels give Sheridan a chance to tell stories from distinct points in history that are all tied to the same family.

1944 is the next prequel, but details about the show have been scarce. Given that the show is set during World War II, it will be fascinating to see life on the ranch during one of the biggest wars in history.

2. Beth and Rip spinoff

A man in a cowboy hat with a woman by a fence in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Candidly, the Beth and Rip Yellowstone spinoff basically seems like it’s just going to be more Yellowstone without Kevin Costner. As far as we’re concerned, that will be just fine. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are both set to return for the show, and it’s likely to have much of the same kind of soapy drama that defined the original series.

While Costner is a major loss, this show seems to be Sheridan’s most direct path to exploring many of the same ideas as he did in Yellowstone, with many of the same characters from the flagship show.

1. The Madison

Janet Van Dyne looks up in Ant-Man 3.
Marvel

Perhaps the fact that we still don’t really know what The Madison is about should keep us from putting it this high, but the cast alone is reason to be excited. Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in the series, which is apparently about grief and human connection inside a New York City family that has moved to Montana.

Related: 
Yellowstone spinoff: Luke Grimes to star as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals at CBS

The Madison also stars Lost‘s Matthew FoxSuits star Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Firefly Lane star Beau Garrett. It’s almost guaranteed to be compelling because of the excellent cast.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 most anticipated drama shows of 2025, ranked
Joel stares at someone in The Last of Us season 2.

2025 has arrived, and it's bringing a lot of interesting new and returning TV with it. Severance season 2 was the year's first major return, but since it already debuted, it will not be on this list.

Looking toward the rest of the year, we've sussed out the dramas that we're most looking forward to in 2025. All of these shows are returning in 2025 because so many were caught up in delays around the writers' and actors' strikes. That does mean there will be an abundance of riches to choose from in 2025. Without further ado, these are the drama shows we're looking forward to most in the year ahead.
5. Stranger Things (TBD)
Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix

Read more
7 most anticipated comedy movies of 2025, ranked
Paddington riding an alpaca in "Paddington in Peru."

People could always use a good laugh when they’re watching movies, especially when they’re trying to escape the pressures of the real world. For this reason, 2025 has plenty of comedies for audiences to enjoy in the new year, from high-concept pictures like Mickey 17 and A Minecraft Movie to more traditional comedies like Freakier Friday and The Naked Gun. Though several films will compete for audiences' attention in 2025, at this point, people are most looking forward to seeing these seven comedies this year.
7. Freakier Friday (August 8, 2025)

Freakier Friday will feature more fantastical hijinks for Tess and Anna Coleman when they both switch bodies again with the latter’s teenage daughter and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, bringing greater chaos to the union of two families. Freaky Friday remains one of the most iconic comedies of the 2000s, so a sequel film was all but inevitable.

Read more
5 most anticipated Amazon Prime Video movies of 2025, ranked
Jason Statham stares menancingly in A Working Man.

Now that 2025 is underway, it's the perfect time to take stock of everything coming down the pike on the movie calendar. There are plenty of big releases hitting theaters this year, but streaming has also become a pretty competitive part of the movie landscape.

Amazon is among the studios that still invest in new movies, and while many of these movies hit theaters before arriving on streaming, they're ultimately part of a broader streaming play. We've taken a look at the company's slate for 2025 and determined that these five movies are the ones worth looking forward to most in the year ahead.

Read more