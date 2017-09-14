‘Veep,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ and more of our predictions for 2017 Emmy winners

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday, September 17 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). With Game of Thrones out of the running due to its late season debut, it’s a whole new ballgame. While there are a few nominees that have become expected names (e.g., Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jeffrey Tambor), there are also a number of first-timers, including Donald Glover for his intriguing new series, Atlanta. As such, we’ve worked up a list of Emmy predictions from the top nominations.

We’ve taken a good look at our TV crystal ball to make our prognostications about which series and actors will take home the coveted statues below, and we’ll also be updating the winners live during Sunday’s big event, so follow along and stay tuned!

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Viola Davis, (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards) Prediction: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale. She delivered a mesmerizing performance as Offred, bringing charm, vulnerability, and even a bit of sass to a tortured character forced into a devastating situation. The Crown’s Claire Foy could potentially inch her out, but all our money is on Moss for the win.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) Prediction: Anthony Hopkins for Westworld. While Milo Ventimiglia could pull out a win for his role in the emotionally-charged NBC drama, Hopkins is the obvious choice for the statue this year. Westworld received a total of 22 nominations, rightfully filling the HBO void left by GoT.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of ) Prediction: Riz Ahmed for The Night Of. Known more for being a rapper and activist, Ahmed has been on the rise, including a role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and acclaimed stints in this HBO miniseries as well as a guest spot on the final season of HBO’s Girls, for which he was also nominated. Can anyone say rising star?

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) Prediction: Susan Sarandon for Feud: Bette and Joan. While the big money is on Nicole Kidman, we think after six career nominations, Sarandon’s beautiful portrayal of acting icon Bette Davis may finally bring her the win.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent) Prediction: Donald Glover for Atlanta. If anyone is to finally knock Jeffrey Tambor off the winner’s podium in this category, it will be Glover for his own show, delivering an impassioned performance as a young Princeton dropout trying to reclaim his life by managing his cousin’s burgeoning rap career.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (Black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) Prediction: Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep. In the unlikely chance the torch gets passed this year, we predict it will land squarely in the hands of the much-deserving Lily Tomlin for her hilarious performance as the eccentric Frankie. But with Veep coming to an end after this upcoming season, chances are that Louis-Dreyfus will pull off a clean sweep and grab the award for the sixth consecutive year.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black)

Millie Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld) Prediction: Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale. This is one of the toughest categories to call, but we’re putting our money on Ann Dowd, who brought terror to new heights with her role as the stern, fanatical, and downright cruel Aunt Lydia.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) Prediction: John Lithgow for The Crown. The man is a movie and TV legend, and while the other nominees all delivered fantastic performances, we have a feeling Lithgow’s interpretation of Churchill will see his name called come awards time.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky, above (Veep)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) Prediction: Anna Chlumsky for Veep. Kate McKinnon may have started a trend with her surprise win last year, but we’re going to call this one for Anna Chlumsky. Not only is she brilliant in the role, but with Veep wrapping up after its next season, and after five consecutive nominations, Chlumsky should finally get to take the stage.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep) Prediction: Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live. We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that the Emmy folks will give Baldwin his chance to wax political on stage as he accepts this award for his spot-on Trump impression. Baldwin’s appearances played a significant role in giving SNL a ratings boost last season — even though he wasn’t a regular cast member, he probably appeared in more sketches than most.

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Genius (National Geographic) Prediction: Genius from National Geographic. With The People vs. OJ Simpson no longer on the list, it’s fair game for anyone in this category. And while Big Little Lies appears to be the favorite, we’re guessing NatGeo may get on the map with its period piece about the life of Albert Einstein, starring the incomparable Geoffrey Rush.

Outstanding Drama Series Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown, above (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

House of Cards (Netflix) Prediction: The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu. While The Crown is a viable sleeper, the cathartic dystopia unleashed by The Handmaid’s Tale on a listless nation, along with a litany of incredible performances, imaginative sets, and striking cinematography will give the show another win, with a possible sweep in the cards.