Etoile canceled after one season at Amazon, despite two-season order

The cast of Etoile
Amazon Prime Video

Etoile has danced its last dance. The Amazon Prime Video series from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has been canceled after one season, in spite of the fact that it was initially given a two-season order by Amazon back in 2023, per Variety.

The news of the show’s cancellation comes roughly six weeks after the series first premiered on Amazon in mid-April and garnered generally positive reviews. The show follows two struggling dance companies in New York and Paris who decide to switch their principal dancers in the hopes of saving their companies.

In spite of generally positive reviews, the show never cracked the Nielsen Top 10, and it filmed on location in both New York and Paris, which undoubtedly made the prospect of giving it a second season somewhat daunting.

The series was given its initial greenlight by a previous administration at Amazon MGM Studios, headed by Jennifer Salke. Salke left that role after seven years in March, just a month before the series was set to premiere.

The show’s binge model release, once the default for streaming service, has become increasingly rare on Amazon Prime Video. Dropping all eight episodes at once, especially for a new series, leaves very little time for word of mouth to spread. Given the expense of filming the show on location, though, it’s possible that the show was always going to be a tough sell for renewal. Coming off the success of Maisel, though, it seems like Amazon wanted to give Sherman-Palladino a blank check. Unfortunately, Etoile didn’t cash in.

