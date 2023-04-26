Everything coming to Paramount+ in May 2023

The peak of entertainment is back. Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, but it’s not false advertising. The upstart streamer has at its disposal the vast Viacom library of past and current blockbuster movies, shows, and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment and pop culture.
Paramount+’s May 2023 programming schedule offers something for everyone, with new seasons of reality shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, documentaries like King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, and blockbuster movies like Scream 6, The Birdcage, and the Mission: Impossible movies. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in May!
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, and Events
May 2
Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
May 5
Death’s Roulette
May 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
May 17
The Family Stallone
Library Shows
May 3
The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)
May 7
VICE (Season 4)
May 17
Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)
May 17
Breaking the Sound Barrier
May 18
The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)
May 19
Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)
May 23
Rosie’s Theatre Kids
Afghan Dreamers
The Fire That Took Her
May 24
Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)
May 31
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)
George Michael – A Different Story
George Michael – Freedom Uncut
George Michael – Live in London
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)
Siesta Key (Season 4)
Movies
May 1
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan’s Project A
Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
May 16
Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 28
Top Five
May 30
WifeLike
May 31
The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special
Sports
May 6: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
May 6 – AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal
May 6 – May 7 – PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 7 – World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty
May 7 – Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors
May 9 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
May 10 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter
May 11 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1
May 13 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
May 13 – SailGP Season 3 Grand Final
May 13 – Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals
May 13 – May 14 – PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 14 – PBR World Finals
May 14 – PGA Championship Preview
May 16 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan
May 17 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
May 17 – Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal
May 18 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2
May 20 – May 21 – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 21 – PBR World Finals
May 24 – Coppa Italia Final
May 26 – NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
May 27 – WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty
May 27 – May 28 – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 28 – World’s Strongest Man
May 28 – PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away
May 31 – NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign
Throughout May: Italy’s Serie A competition
Throughout May: NWSL competition
Throughout May: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout May: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout May: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout May: Combate Global competition
