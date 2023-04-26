Everything coming to Paramount+ in May 2023

The peak of entertainment is back. Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, but it’s not false advertising. The upstart streamer has at its disposal the vast Viacom library of past and current blockbuster movies, shows, and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment and pop culture.

Paramount+’s May 2023 programming schedule offers something for everyone, with new seasons of reality shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, documentaries like King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, and blockbuster movies like Scream 6, The Birdcage, and the Mission: Impossible movies. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in May!

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, and Events

May 2

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

May 5

Death’s Roulette

May 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

May 17

The Family Stallone

Library Shows

May 3

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

May 7

VICE (Season 4)

May 17

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)

May 17

Breaking the Sound Barrier

May 18

The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)

May 19

Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)

May 23

Rosie’s Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

May 24

Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)

May 31

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)

George Michael – A Different Story

George Michael – Freedom Uncut

George Michael – Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)

Siesta Key (Season 4)

Movies

May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 28

Top Five

May 30

WifeLike

May 31

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special

Sports

May 6: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

May 6 – AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal

May 6 – May 7 – PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 7 – World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty

May 7 – Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

May 9 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

May 10 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter

May 11 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1

May 13 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

May 13 – SailGP Season 3 Grand Final

May 13 – Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals

May 13 – May 14 – PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 14 – PBR World Finals

May 14 – PGA Championship Preview

May 16 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan

May 17 – UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

May 17 – Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal

May 18 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2

May 20 – May 21 – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 21 – PBR World Finals

May 24 – Coppa Italia Final

May 26 – NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

May 27 – WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty

May 27 – May 28 – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 28 – World’s Strongest Man

May 28 – PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away

May 31 – NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign

Throughout May: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout May: NWSL competition

Throughout May: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout May: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout May: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout May: Combate Global competition

