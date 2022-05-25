 Skip to main content
Fairfax season 2 preview takes a trip to Flavortown

By

The quest for social media fame and credibility is never-ending in Prime Video‘s Fairfax. In this adult animated series, four middle-school-aged friends desperately chase the clout that could change their lives and make them popular. Or at least internet famous. And in the first preview scene from Fairfax season 2, it looks like one of the kids may be inching closer to his dreams.

In the clip below, Truman (Jaboukie Young-White) accidentally creates a culinary sensation. Unfortunately for him, he lets it go to his head pretty quickly as he assumes some of the rude mannerisms of Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsay. But at least Truman gets to meet the self-declared Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri!

The talking pigeons, Quattro (J. B. Smoove) and Glenn (John Leguizamo), also make appearances in this preview. But if we know anything about the show, it’s inevitable that Truman’s newfound success will blow up in his face.

The series also features Skyler Gisondo as Dale, Kiersey Clemons as Derica, and Peter S. Kim as Benny. Fairfax also boasts a large guest cast that includes Pamela Adlon as Phyllis, Jeff Bottoms as The Plug, Yvette Nicole Brown as Trini, Rob Delaney as Grant, Zoey Deutch as Lily, Colton Dunn as Principal Weston, Camila Mendes as Melody, Larry Owens as Jules, Ben Schwartz as Cody, and Linda Park as Joy.

The cast of Fairfax.

Fairfax was created by Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. The entire second season will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 10. So mark the day on your calendar!

