Fandango launches new ticket membership program Fandango FanClub

Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, has launched a new movie ticket membership program called Fandango FanClub.

With Fandango FanClub, consumers who purchase a ticket on Fandango will be extended an offer to unlock savings. For a monthly price of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month. Additionally, convenience fees on all purchased tickets will be wiped. Expect early access to special bundles and offers to go live in the coming months.

“At Fandango, we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to deliver more value, convenience and fun to moviegoers,” said Amanda Norvell, senior vice president, direct-to-consumer services at Fandango. “To offer even more savings and perks to Fandango customers, the FanClub membership will be additive to our existing free FanRewards program, as well as the benefits earned by linking a Fandango account with participating theater rewards programs. It’s truly a win-win proposition.”

In honor of the launch, FanClub members will receive a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets to use on any format after the seven-day free trial. These tickets will be delivered via email once the membership kicks in and can be used up to 30 days from the issue date.

How does FanClub affect FanRewards? For starters, FanRewards is Fandango’s free loyalty movie program that awards Fandango account holders with a $5 promo code for every four tickets purchased. These rewards can be used toward a future movie ticket purchase or an on-demand viewing on Fandango at Home. FanClub members will continue to earn benefits with FanRewards. Plus, FanClub members can earn twice the rewards since these users will earn eligible theater points at participating theaters when they link their accounts to those programs.

Fandango, the largest ticketing footprint of all the online movie ticket sellers, is now offering a seven-day free trial with waived fees on one purchase of up to four tickets. Visit Fandango for more information.