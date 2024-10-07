 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Fandango launches new ticket membership program Fandango FanClub

By
Logo for Fandango Fanclub.
Fandango

Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, has launched a new movie ticket membership program called Fandango FanClub.

With Fandango FanClub, consumers who purchase a ticket on Fandango will be extended an offer to unlock savings. For a monthly price of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month. Additionally, convenience fees on all purchased tickets will be wiped. Expect early access to special bundles and offers to go live in the coming months.

Recommended Videos

“At Fandango, we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to deliver more value, convenience and fun to moviegoers,” said Amanda Norvell, senior vice president, direct-to-consumer services at Fandango. “To offer even more savings and perks to Fandango customers, the FanClub membership will be additive to our existing free FanRewards program, as well as the benefits earned by linking a Fandango account with participating theater rewards programs. It’s truly a win-win proposition.”

People sit in a movie theater.
Krists Luhaers/Unsplash

In honor of the launch, FanClub members will receive a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets to use on any format after the seven-day free trial. These tickets will be delivered via email once the membership kicks in and can be used up to 30 days from the issue date.

Related

How does FanClub affect FanRewards? For starters, FanRewards is Fandango’s free loyalty movie program that awards Fandango account holders with a $5 promo code for every four tickets purchased. These rewards can be used toward a future movie ticket purchase or an on-demand viewing on Fandango at Home. FanClub members will continue to earn benefits with FanRewards. Plus, FanClub members can earn twice the rewards since these users will earn eligible theater points at participating theaters when they link their accounts to those programs.

Fandango, the largest ticketing footprint of all the online movie ticket sellers, is now offering a seven-day free trial with waived fees on one purchase of up to four tickets. Visit Fandango for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The most acclaimed movie of 2024 finally has a trailer
A man smokes a cigarette and looks down.

A24 has found its 2025 Oscars contender in The Brutalist, Brady Corbet's upcoming American epic.

In the first trailer for The Brutalist, Adrien Brody stars as László Toth, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to America to create a better life with his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones). Upon settling in Pennsylvania, László meets Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a powerful businessman who hires him to design a community center. The film spans 30 years of László's life, chronicling his unstable relationship with Erzsébet and his pursuit of the American dream.

Read more
The war is just beginning for the Duttons in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer
A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.

"This war is just beginning," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons' reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

Read more
Ted Lasso season 4? Jason Sudeikis finally ‘feels good about it’ as show eyes return
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

If Coach Ted Lasso is to return, the ball is in Jason Sudeikis' hands.

In a recent conversation at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations in Cannes, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairman and CEO, provided an exciting update for Ted Lasso season 4. Though not official, things are moving forward on a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ hit show. It all depends on Sudeikis, who seems to be coming around to the idea.
“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days,” Dungey said via The Hollywood Reporter. "We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”
In August, Deadline reported Ted Lasso season 4 was on the verge of being greenlit. Warner Bros. Television picked up the options on three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
With the trio's deals in place, the studio is expected to negotiate new deals with other cast members and producers. This group includes Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+
Ted Lasso was created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The original plan for Ted Lasso was to run for three seasons. However, Sudeikis holds the key to season 4, so if the Emmy-winner wants more of the show, it will come back.
Premiering in August 2020, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a former college football coach hired to run AFC Richmond, a struggling soccer team in the English Premier League. The series became a smash success and one of Apple TV+'s signature shows. During its three-season run, Ted Lasso has received over 60 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

Read more