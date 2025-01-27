 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Hulu in January 2025 you have to watch before it’s too late

five movies leaving hulu in january 2025 you have to watch spencer movie hero
Neon

Although this post is ostensibly supposed to be about the 5 movies leaving Hulu in January 2025 you have to watch before it’s too late, the truth is that you probably won’t miss all of the Christmas movies leaving Hulu on January 31. They aren’t even all-time holiday classics. Since there are no suitable choices to go with for January, we’ve had to dive into some of the movies leaving Hulu in February to fill out this post.

The good news for Hulu subscribers is that you have more than just a handful of days to catch these dramas, thrillers, and a lone documentary. Take that extra time and use it to your advantage.

Beans (2020)

The cast of Beans.
Mongrel Media

Beans is largely inspired by the life of writer and director Tracey Deer, who based the story on her own experiences during the 1990 Oka Crisis at Kanesatake. The title character of the movie, Beans (Kiawentiio), is a 14-year-old Mohawk Canadian whose family is caught up in the protest against plans to expand a golf course into Kahnesatake territory. And the Caucasian Canadians are anything but sympathetic to the plight of the natives.

As Beans feels emotionally separated from her family, she’s drawn to an older girl, April (Paulina Alexis), whom Beans starts to emulate. However, Beans needs to make her own choices about the culture she wants to embrace and whether she should really follow April’s example… especially once she discovers just how bad things really are for her new friend.

Watch Beans on Hulu.

The Beta Test (2021)

Virginia Newcomb and Jim Cummings in The Beta Test.
IFC Films

You won’t find many movies that use the Sony Pictures email hack as a plot point, but The Beta Test is one of them. Jim Cummings wrote, directed, and stars in the film as Jordan Hines, a Hollywood agent who is bored with his relationship with his fiancée, Caroline Gaines (Virginia Newcomb). On a whim, Jordan accepts an anonymous invitation to meet a woman and have sex free of consequences.

Jordan soon becomes obsessed with discovering the source of the invitations and the identity of the woman he slept with. As Jordan goes down the rabbit hole for answers, he discovers a web of murder, infidelity, and blackmail that may destroy his personal life and finish his career in Hollywood.

Watch The Beta Test on Hulu.

Flee (2021)

Amin Nawabi appears in animated form in Flee.
Neon

There aren’t a lot of animated documentaries, but the filmmakers behind Flee picked that format because it allowed them to protect the identities of some of their subjects. This movie is the story of Amin Nawbai, a refugee from Afghanistan who is weighing his future while reflecting on the details about his life that he hasn’t even shared with his boyfriend, Kasper.

Amin has to keep several secrets to protect himself and his family as they escape Afghanistan following the end of the war with the Soviet Union. No matter what he does or where he goes, Amin has to compromise himself or risk losing everything he gained by getting out of his native country before extremists overrun it. Even in the present, Amin has difficulty coming to terms with those choices.

Watch Flee on Hulu.

Spencer (2021)

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer.
Neon

Kristen Stewart was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her dazzling turn as Princess Diana in Spencer. The story takes place at Christmas in 1991, when Diana was still married to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), even though it’s an open secret that he’s having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emma Darwall-Smith).

Aside from the royal dresser, Maggie (Sally Hawkins), Diana feels emotionally adrift from everyone, even as the royal holiday is being held near her childhood home. Diana also finds a book about Anne Boleyn (Amy Manson) in her room and discovers some similarities between the two that may be disquieting. However, Diana’s greatest challenge during the holidays is to keep herself from being crushed by the weight of her loveless marriage and the expectations of her royal position.

Watch Spencer on Hulu.

Rogue Agent (2022)

Gemma Arterton and James Norton in Rogue Agent.
Netflix

Gemma Arterton was one of the Bond Girls in Quantum of Solace, but she plays a woman caught in a very real spy scandal in Rogue Agent. Arterton plays Alice Archer, an investigations solicitor whose job is to look into the credit histories of anyone who comes across her desk. That’s why Alice is disturbed when her new boyfriend, Robert Freegard (James Norton), has no credit history at all.

Robert reveals that he’s an MI5 agent, and his lack of credit history is all part of his cover to protect himself and his loved ones. It’s a great story, but that’s all that it is. Alice is fully taken by Robert’s fanciful lies, and she’s not the only one who has fallen victim to his schemes. But she may be the one who can unravel his deceptions once and for all.

Watch Rogue Agent on Hulu.

