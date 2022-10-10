Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 10 and need some help?

Today’s Framed stems from England in the ’80s. Critically, it’s one of the most successful movies that’s been featured in Framed as the film won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Original Score. Does any film come to mind?

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, October 10

Today’s Framed was released in 1981.

Today’s Framed was directed by Hugh Hudson.

Today’s Framed stars Ben Cross and Ian Charleson.

Framed answer for Monday, October 10

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Chariots Of Fire

Editors' Recommendations