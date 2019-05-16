Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Dorne, Bran, and more: The loose ends we’d like to see Game of Thrones tie up

Will Nicol
By
game of thrones season 6 episode 2 recap murder and big return bran raven
There’s only one episode left in Game of Thrones short final season, and even if it’s a longer episode than normal, it’s hard to imagine the show will tie up every loose end. Whatever your opinions on the final season, that’s bound to cause some disappointment given that there are so many plots and characters left by the wayside in the show’s mad dash to the finish line. Here are some of the storylines we’d love to see concluded.

(Editor’s note: Warning, there are all sorts of Game of Thrones spoilers below. If you’re not caught up, you probably shouldn’t read on.)

What’s up with Dorne?

Gregor Clegane vs. Prince Oberyn

Did you hear there’s a new prince in Dorne? It wouldn’t be surprising if you missed it, since Daenerys’ war council dropped the news with all the excitement of someone checking the box score of a Suns-Knicks game. The show didn’t even bother giving the new leader of this proud and strategically crucial kingdom a name, which is wild given that Dorne is loyal to Daenerys’ cause and is one of the most distinct cultures in Westeros.

One imagines that due to the caustic reaction to the Dorne storyline in season 5 — which gave us the Sand Snakes and the infamous “bad pussy” line — the showrunners decided to sweep Dorne’s existence under the rug. One of the consequences of the show pushing regions like Dorne to the margins is that the world of Game of Thrones, which once felt so grand and complex, now feels like just a handful of characters concentrated in a couple of locations. We doubt the show has time to check in on places that aren’t King’s Landing or Winterfell, but it would be fun to see.

Who is Azor Ahai?

game of thrones winners losers season 7 episode 2 got power rankings ep jon

You wouldn’t know it from watching the last two episodes of GoT, but the show actually did have a notable amount of magic outside of the dragons. Although Westeros began as a fairly low-key fantasy setting (albeit one with ice necromancers to the north), sorcery and prophecies started to factor in more heavily as the story went on. The prophecy regarding the return of Azor Ahai, the legendary figure who ended the Long Night, was a source of speculation for fans for years.

Readers and viewers pored over details and hints, trying to figure out who was the likeliest candidate to be the second coming of Azor Ahai. The show seems to have given up on that bit of lore; even Melisandre, the character most obsessed with the prophecy, stopped bringing it up. Since Arya killed the Night King, we suppose that means she was the Prince That Was Promised? Or maybe, if someone brings Daenerys down in the finale, that person will have fulfilled the prophecy? We don’t know, and we’re not sure the show will tell us.

Does Bran serve any purpose now?

game of thrones season 6 episode 2 photos s6e2
Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) Helen Sloan/HBO

Bran spent years training to become the Three-Eyed Raven, an omniscient greenseer, all in the hopes that he would use his powers in the war against the White Walkers. That war came and went in the span of an episode, and Bran’s destiny was apparently just to sit in the weirwood grove warging into … something, and ostensibly acting as bait so that Arya could get the jump on the Night King. Aside from that, Bran’s only role this season has been to drop important bits of backstory to characters in his super-chill tone. But is there more to the story? Did he play any role in the King’s Landing assault through his warging powers? Will he serve any role in the finale, or is he just going to sit in Winterfell, staring blankly at people and being Zen while the major characters finish things down south?

Whatever happened to the Reeds?

game of thrones season 6 episode 2 photos s6e2 4
Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) Helen Sloan/HBO

House Reed is one of House Stark’s most loyal vassals, and the two families have shared a lot in recent memory. Howland Reed saved Ned’s life in the battle at the Tower of Joy and was the only person Ned trusted with the secret of Jon’s lineage. Meanwhile, siblings Jojen and Meera Reed helped shepherd Bran to the Three-Eyed Raven, Jojen dying on the journey. Given their shared history, it was a bit of a downer when Bran unceremoniously brushed off Meera after their return to Winterfell. Recognizing that Bran is a bit of a jerk now, Meera left, which is a shame because she was arguably an even cooler knife aficionado than Arya. Maybe the Reeds will pop up in the finale to salute Jon’s rise to the throne?

Who will pay the Lannister debts?

game of thrones power rankings s7 e5 got ranks ep 5 cersei

A Lannister always pays their debts, unless most of them are dead. While the Targaryen-Stark alliance rode north to battle the White Walkers, Cersei took out a new loan from the Iron Bank to hire the famed Golden Company mercenary group to bolster her forces for the subsequent war against her rivals. Assuming she and Jaime didn’t survive the collapsing ceiling in The Bells, Cersei’s dead now, and either Daenerys or Jon will likely end up on the Iron Throne. Will the Iron Bank try to press the repayment of the debt — it was presumably the crown as an institution that owed it, regardless of who helms that institution — and if so, would Daenerys or Jon care to pay it back? While the show used to revel in such details, we don’t expect any answers to these questions.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Netflix confirms the Bluths are coming back for Arrested Development season 5
avengers endgame visual effects thor feat
Movies & TV

Behind the scenes with the visual effects heroes from Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was filled with memorable moments, and visual effects helped bring many of those scenes to life on the screen - including the film's spectacular final battle. We got the inside scoop from Weta Digital about their work on…
Posted By Rick Marshall
requiem for jaime game of thrones most fascinating lannister deserved better the bells op ed
Home Theater

Requiem for Jaime: Game of Thrones’ most fascinating Lannister deserved better

In the fifth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, characters made some puzzling decisions, none more so than Jaime Lannister. The Kingslayer was, for a time, one of the show's most complex characters, and he deserved better.
Posted By Will Nicol
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Parker Hall
Gaming

Sabrina or Ozark? Netflix has secret games in store for E3

The Netfix video game adaptation Stranger Things will see its third part release this July, and it will be shown at E3 2019. However, Netflix also has other unannounced games that will also be coming to the video game convention.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
David Benioff D.B. Weiss Confederate
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones creators’ Star Wars trilogy will follow Rise of Skywalker

After the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the trilogy of Star Wars films from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be the next movies in the franchise to hit theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
spider man far from home into the verse multiverse spiderman poster feat
Movies & TV

Why Spider-Man: Far From Home seems poised to bring the Spider-Verse to the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home might hold the key to bringing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opening up a multiverse of possibilities for the big-screen franchise.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Here’s why Disney’s Hulu takeover won’t matter for a while

With Comcast ceding control of Hulu, Disney is now in complete control of the popular streaming service, but that won't mean much for regular subscribers, at least not for now, anyway.
Posted By Chris Gates
ROKit Io 3D smartphones
Deals

These unlocked ROKit smartphones offer 3D video on the go for under $200

Stereoscopic 3D displays have finally come to smartphones: The ROKit Io Android phones, now available from Walmart, are unique mobile devices that offer full 3D video capabilities. They're surprisingly affordable, too, at just $200 to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
harry potter imax and the chamber of secrets
Home Theater

4K movies get downgraded to regular HD on iTunes — and no one knows why

Harry Potter, The Matrix, and a number of other films that normally stream at 4K resolutions on iTunes are currently playing in 1080p HD only, although there are ways around the glitch if you know where to look.
Posted By Chris Gates
fire tv lowest prices ever for amazon prime members vx 1647 smp r merchandising category page 1500x515 v2
Deals

Amazon offers Prime members hottest deals ever on Fire TV Stick, Stick 4K, Cube

Amazon's Fire TV line of streaming media devices are some of the best. Right now, Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers on the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube.
Posted By William Hank
best tv series rick and morty
Movies & TV

Get Schwifty! Rick and Morty season 4 will premiere later this year

Adult Swim's wildly popular animated series Rick and Morty will return for a fourth season in November 2019, according to WarnerMedia, more than two years after the show's season 3 premiere first aired on the network.
Posted By Rick Marshall
black mirror season 5 trailer miley cyrus
Movies & TV

The Black Mirror season 5 trailer plays things a little too safe

Black Mirror returns to Netflix for a three-episode fifth season this June with a trio of stories that longtime fans of Charlie Brooker's sci-fi dystopian anthology might find familiar -- possibly too familiar.
Posted By Chris Gates
screening room will show tech at cinemacon dt home theater
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue vs. Sling TV: Which is the better live TV streaming service?

PlayStation Vue and Sling TV are two of the most popular live TV streaming services, but whether you're looking to save some cash or watch as much TV as possible, deciding between the two isn't easy. Let our in-depth guide help you decide.
Posted By Chris Gates
game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p1
Movies & TV

The Mad Queen rules over ashes in Game of Thrones’ final episode photos

HBO offered a preview of the final episode of Game of Thrones, which airs this Sunday on the cable network and brings to a close one of television's most popular sagas after eight seasons.
Posted By Rick Marshall