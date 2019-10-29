Well, that didn’t take long.

Just a few hours after the news broke that HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel, which was developed by screenwriter Jane Goldman and starred Naomi Watts, had been killed, HBO and WarnerMedia announced that the second prequel has been ordered to series at the premium network.

In other words, the show, which will be called House of the Dragon, will not need to film a pilot to prove its worth, and will almost certainly end up on TV screens. The Watts-led prequel, which never received an official title, only filmed a (reportedly expensive) pilot before HBO pulled the plug.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones tie-in Fire & Blood, and is set about 300 years before the flagship series. It centers on the trials of House Targaryen, the noble family that conquered Westeros and united the Seven Kingdoms, and that eventually produced Daenerys, who was both one Game of Thrones‘ most beloved heroes and most fearsome villains.

As previously reported, House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and screenwriter Ryan Condal. Condal will pen the pilot, and is expected to serve as showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the first episode.

According to Martin, House of the Dragon may not be the only Game of Thrones prequel that’s survived at HBO. Martin hinted that a third prequel series was still in development in a blog post in September. A fourth prequel, which was created by Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman, was axed back in April.

It’s been a busy week for Game of Thrones and its related personnel. Earlier this week, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made headlines when they admitted they weren’t initially qualified for the gig. Just a few days later, Benioff and Weiss announced that they were dropping their long-gestating Star Wars project in order to focus on their new Netflix deal.

HBO did not announce a release date for House of the Dragon, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see it before 2021. It should be available on HBO and HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.

