Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The Mad Queen rules over ashes in Game of Thrones’ final episode photos

Rick Marshall
By

King’s Landing is ashes, and the Mad Queen has emerged victorious, but there’s still one episode remaining in the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The fires are still burning in both the hit show and in fans’ debate over the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, and the network has now released a pair of photos and a preview of what’s to come when one of the most popular series of all time concludes its eight-season run. Titled The Bells, the most recent episode saw Daenerys Targaryen’s army — but mostly just her dragon — win the battle for the Iron Throne, but at what cost?

After deciding to rain fiery death on a city full of innocent civilians despite the city’s surrender, the newly christened “Mad Queen” now looks poised to take the Iron Throne for herself, concluding a narrative that saw her rise to power, only to become a villain greater than the one she deposed. The first photo released by HBO shows her overlooking the ash-covered remnants of the city, while the second photo puts Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) front and center.

game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p1
game of thrones episode 6 trailer photos p2

The trailer takes a brief look at the aftermath of Daenerys’ rage and features a brief shot of Arya Stark, one of the characters who saw firsthand the terrifying toll it took on the city’s most vulnerable inhabitants.

Although the show’s series finale will air this upcoming weekend, that won’t be the end of the saga inspired by author George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novels.

A Game of Thrones prequel series is currently in development and active casting with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children screenwriter Jane Goldman attached as head writer and showrunner, and Martin himself also involved. The still-untitled series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and feature two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in an unidentified lead role.

Episode 6 of Game of Thrones season 8 will air 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 18, on HBO.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Netflix confirms the Bluths are coming back for Arrested Development season 5
Up Next

YouTube VR app bringing over one million experiences to Oculus Quest at launch
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

How will Game of Thrones end? These fan theories might have the answer

Predictions and theories about characters and storylines in Game of Thrones have been going on since the beginning. Now, we've rounded up some of the craziest predictions about how it will all end.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Chris Gates
requiem for jaime game of thrones most fascinating lannister deserved better the bells op ed
Home Theater

Requiem for Jaime: Game of Thrones’ most fascinating Lannister deserved better

In the fifth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, characters made some puzzling decisions, none more so than Jaime Lannister. The Kingslayer was, for a time, one of the show's most complex characters, and he deserved better.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Catelyn Stark
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones: Plotlines from the books that played out differently (or not at all) in the series

It isn't easy to adapt a massive saga for the screen. Here are some of the plot points from George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels never happened in Game of Thrones or played out differently on the screen.
Posted By Christine Persaud
apple tv plus streaming service everything to know steven spielberg
Apple

Apple’s revamped TV app is here, rolling out to viewers with iOS 12.3 update

Apple's iOS 12.3 update has brought a brand new overhaul of its TV app, as the popular device maker prepares for the launch of its highly anticipated on-demand video streaming service.
Posted By Parker Hall
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Parker Hall
avengers endgame visual effects thor feat
Movies & TV

Behind the scenes with the visual effects heroes from Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was filled with memorable moments, and visual effects helped bring many of those scenes to life on the screen - including the film's spectacular final battle. We got the inside scoop from Weta Digital about their work on…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Gaming

Sabrina or Ozark? Netflix has secret games in store for E3

The Netfix video game adaptation Stranger Things will see its third part release this July, and it will be shown at E3 2019. However, Netflix also has other unannounced games that will also be coming to the video game convention.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
David Benioff D.B. Weiss Confederate
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones creators’ Star Wars trilogy will follow Rise of Skywalker

After the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the trilogy of Star Wars films from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be the next movies in the franchise to hit theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
spider man far from home into the verse multiverse spiderman poster feat
Movies & TV

Why Spider-Man: Far From Home seems poised to bring the Spider-Verse to the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home might hold the key to bringing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opening up a multiverse of possibilities for the big-screen franchise.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Here’s why Disney’s Hulu takeover won’t matter for a while

With Comcast ceding control of Hulu, Disney is now in complete control of the popular streaming service, but that won't mean much for regular subscribers, at least not for now, anyway.
Posted By Chris Gates
ROKit Io 3D smartphones
Deals

These unlocked ROKit smartphones offer 3D video on the go for under $200

Stereoscopic 3D displays have finally come to smartphones: The ROKit Io Android phones, now available from Walmart, are unique mobile devices that offer full 3D video capabilities. They're surprisingly affordable, too, at just $200 to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
harry potter imax and the chamber of secrets
Home Theater

4K movies get downgraded to regular HD on iTunes — and no one knows why

Harry Potter, The Matrix, and a number of other films that normally stream at 4K resolutions on iTunes are currently playing in 1080p HD only, although there are ways around the glitch if you know where to look.
Posted By Chris Gates
fire tv lowest prices ever for amazon prime members vx 1647 smp r merchandising category page 1500x515 v2
Deals

Amazon offers Prime members hottest deals ever on Fire TV Stick, Stick 4K, Cube

Amazon's Fire TV line of streaming media devices are some of the best. Right now, Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive offers on the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube.
Posted By William Hank