Getafe vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Unbeaten in La Liga since September, Real Madrid look to keep that momentum going on Thursday when they head to Estadio Coliseum to take on Getafe.

Geta have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, but they have held their own against Real Madrid as of late, with one win and one draw in their last three home matchups against Los Merengues. When these two sides met in September, it took a Jude Bellingham goal in added time for Real Madrid to prevail, so this one figures to be a compelling showdown.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on  ESPN+ in the United States, as is the case with all La Liga matches. But this one is also televised on ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast), giving us several free live stream options.

Is There a Free Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

If you’re OK watching the match in Spanish, then you have three different ways to watch a free live stream. The Fubo “Latino” channel package, YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on all include ESPN Deportes, which televises most La Liga matches, including this one. They are all significantly more expensive than ESPN+, as they are designed to fully replace cable, but Fubo comes with a free seven-day trial, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream free trials will last five days, giving you lots of options for watching Getafe vs Real Madrid at no cost.

Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re set on watching the match in English, ESPN+ is your only option in the United States. There is unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial, but most soccer fans will want the streaming service long-term anyways. With it, you’ll get every La Liga game live (in both English and Spanish), as well as multiple soccer leagues around the world (Bundesliga, English League Championship, Copa del Rey, FA Cup, German DFB Pokal, Belgian Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie), dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary ever made, original shows and exclusive written content.

ESPN+ will run you $11 per month by itself, or if you want to also snag Disney+ and Hulu at the same time, you can get all three for a bundle of $15 per month.

Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

All of the aforementioned streaming services will only work if you’re located in the United States, but if you happen to be abroad during the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address and stream as if you’re still in the country. You can peruse a rundown of the best VPN deals that we have compiled for you, or if you want something quick and easy NordVPN is one of the most reliable VPN’s out there and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

