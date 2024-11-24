Glicked gives the box office its best pre-Thanksgiving weekend in more than a decade

Wicked and Gladiator II didn’t quite recreate the phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, but it got pretty close. The movies combined for a $205 million weekend, with Wicked pulling in $114 million in the U.S. and $165 million worldwide and Gladiator II making $55.5 million.

That’s on par with 2019, when Frozen II pushed the box office to $204.9 million, and the best weekend since 2013, when The Hunger Games: Catching Fire drove all titles to a $226.5 million weekend.

The results are another reminder that box office competition doesn’t always lead to cannibalization, and the money is likely to continue to pour into the box office over the coming days. In addition to Wicked and Gladiator II, Moana 2 is also set to hit theaters on Tuesday and should further strengthen the overall box office.

“On behalf of the people who operate movie theatres around the world, congratulations to our studio partners and the creative community for one of the most successful November weekends ever at the box office,” National Association of Theatre Owners President & CEO Michael O’Leary told Deadline. “Once again, it’s clear that when healthy competition meets premium experiences, the marketplace thrives, and consumers win. The success of movies like Wicked and Gladiator II, not to mention hearty presales already for Moana 2, demonstrates just how much movie fans of all ages enjoy going to the movies. Nothing tops the cinematic experience, and audiences are loving it. This is a tremendous catalyst for a strong box office going into December and the new year.”

Wicked‘s debut represents the third biggest opening of the year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Now, we’ll see how well they hold over the holiday season.