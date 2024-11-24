 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Glicked gives the box office its best pre-Thanksgiving weekend in more than a decade

By
Two witches stares up on the left and a Roman solder stands on the right.
Universal/Paramount

Wicked and Gladiator II didn’t quite recreate the phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, but it got pretty close. The movies combined for a $205 million weekend, with Wicked pulling in $114 million in the U.S. and $165 million worldwide and Gladiator II making $55.5 million.

That’s on par with 2019, when Frozen II pushed the box office to $204.9 million, and the best weekend since 2013, when The Hunger Games: Catching Fire drove all titles to a $226.5 million weekend.

Recommended Videos

The results are another reminder that box office competition doesn’t always lead to cannibalization, and the money is likely to continue to pour into the box office over the coming days. In addition to Wicked and Gladiator IIMoana 2 is also set to hit theaters on Tuesday and should further strengthen the overall box office.

Related

“On behalf of the people who operate movie theatres around the world, congratulations to our studio partners and the creative community for one of the most successful November weekends ever at the box office,” National Association of Theatre Owners President & CEO Michael O’Leary told Deadline. “Once again, it’s clear that when healthy competition meets premium experiences, the marketplace thrives, and consumers win. The success of movies like Wicked and Gladiator II, not to mention hearty presales already for Moana 2, demonstrates just how much movie fans of all ages enjoy going to the movies. Nothing tops the cinematic experience, and audiences are loving it. This is a tremendous catalyst for a strong box office going into December and the new year.”

Wicked‘s debut represents the third biggest opening of the year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Now, we’ll see how well they hold over the holiday season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
‘Give our film a chance:’ Kraven the Hunter director addresses Sony’s Spider-Man Universe failures
Aarron Taylor-Johnson in the official poster for "Kraven the Hunter."

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has not gone according to plan. Several SSU entries, including Morbius and Madame Web, have been either critically reviled or box office failures. The three Venom films have all been profitable but garnered a negative reception. J.C. Chandor is hoping his film, Kraven the Hunter, will turn the SSU in a positive direction.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Chandor acknowledged the criticisms of Sony's previous Spider-Man films. Chandor is hoping that fans will watch Kraven with an open mind and not let the SSU's negative reception cloud their judgment.

Read more
Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 11: release date, time, channel, and plot
A man and woman stand across and face each other.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 wasted no time addressing Kevin Costner's departure. John Dutton is dead, and now his children are in an all-out war. On one side, Jamie (Wes Bentley) is plotting to take over his father's position as governor of Montana. On the other side, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) are looking into how their father died, with Beth convinced that Jamie orchestrated the murder.

With only four episodes remaining, Taylor Sheridan still has many loose ends to tie up. Something tells us that John won't be the only Dutton to die this season. Find out how to watch the next episode of Yellowstone below.
Yellowstone season 5, episode 11: release date, time, and channel
This Season on Yellowstone | Paramount Network

Read more
3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in December 2024
Two people sit in a car in Black Doves.

It's hard to believe December is just around the corner. It seems like it was only yesterday that I was watching Twisters in the movie theater and enjoying the warm summer weather. Now, I have to stress out about traveling for the holidays and shopping for loved ones.

As an escape, I tend to turn to Netflix to find my next latest binge-worthy series. And the streamer's December lineup looks like it won't disappoint. From a British spy show to a black comedy about a desirable L.A. home, Netflix might be saving its best shows for last in 2024.

Read more