3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 25-27)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Casino (1995) 48 Hrs. (1982) Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Sinners is a winner. The Ryan Coogler vampire movie will likely cross $100 million at the worldwide box office by the end of the weekend. For a movie based on an original idea, that number is a great win, and hopefully, it will climb even higher in the coming weeks. New offerings this weekend include The Accountant 2 and Until Dawn.

After spending some time in the theater, kick back on the couch and stream a free movie on a FAST service. These services, like Tubi and Pluto TV, don’t cost a dime, so you’ll save some money to watch some quality. This weekend, our recommendations include a Martin Scorsese crime epic, a classic buddy comedy, and a sci-fi monster film.

Casino (1995)

Is there a better director in the gangster genre than Martin Scorsese? Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, Mean Streets, and The Irishman — crime epics are in Scorsese’s wheelhouse. Add Casino to the list. In his eighth collaboration with the director, Robert De Niro stars as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a sports handicapper sent to Las Vegas to oversee a casino for the Chicago mob.

Sam experiences success right away and raises high profits. However, it all goes downhill with the arrival of Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), an erratic mob enforcer, and Ginger (Sharon Stone), a con artist and former prostitute. These outside forces threaten to derail Sam’s entire operation and even end his life. Casino might not be Goodfellas, but it’s a wild ride from start to finish and features a scene-stealing performance from Stone.

Stream Casino for free on Tubi.

48 Hrs. (1982)

Every great actor has a role that launches them to stardom: Leonardo DiCaprio and Titanic, Al Pacino and The Godfather, and Tom Cruise and Risky Business. In the early 1980s, Eddie Murphy turned heads on Saturday Night Live, but his role in 48 Hrs. was his breakout.

After losing his partners in a shootout, outlaw cop Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) pulls convict Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy) out of prison for 48 hours to catch Hammond’s old criminal partner, Alber Ganz (James Remar). At first, Jack and Reggie spar at every turn. Over time, the odd couple makes a formidable team, as Nolte and Murphy become an iconic buddy cop team in this landmark action comedy.

Stream 48 Hrs. for free on Pluto TV.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

We all need to turn off our brains and watch some fictional titans square off in a battle for global supremacy. Godzilla vs. Kong is unapologetic in what it wants to do — depict a fight between Godzilla and Kong. There are no hidden messages or underlying themes to worry about. It’s a popcorn blockbuster, so have fun.

A team of scientists, including Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), lead Kong on a journey to Hollow Earth, a utopia located beneath the Earth’s surface. As the title hints, Godzilla has other plans for Kong, as the giant reptile continues his path of destruction. Who do you got: the fire-breathing dinosaur or the monstrous ape?

Stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free on Tubi.