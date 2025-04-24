 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 25-27)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies 48 Hrs. Eddie Murphy Nick Nolte
48 Hrs. Paramount Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 31 minutes ago

Sinners is a winner. The Ryan Coogler vampire movie will likely cross $100 million at the worldwide box office by the end of the weekend. For a movie based on an original idea, that number is a great win, and hopefully, it will climb even higher in the coming weeks. New offerings this weekend include The Accountant 2 and Until Dawn.

After spending some time in the theater, kick back on the couch and stream a free movie on a FAST service. These services, like Tubi and Pluto TV, don’t cost a dime, so you’ll save some money to watch some quality. This weekend, our recommendations include a Martin Scorsese crime epic, a classic buddy comedy, and a sci-fi monster film.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Casino (1995)

Robert De Niro stands under casino lights in Casino.
Universal Pictures

Is there a better director in the gangster genre than Martin Scorsese? Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, Mean Streets, and The Irishman — crime epics are in Scorsese’s wheelhouse. Add Casino to the list. In his eighth collaboration with the director, Robert De Niro stars as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a sports handicapper sent to Las Vegas to oversee a casino for the Chicago mob.

Sam experiences success right away and raises high profits. However, it all goes downhill with the arrival of Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), an erratic mob enforcer, and Ginger (Sharon Stone), a con artist and former prostitute. These outside forces threaten to derail Sam’s entire operation and even end his life. Casino might not be Goodfellas, but it’s a wild ride from start to finish and features a scene-stealing performance from Stone.

Stream Casino for free on Tubi.

48 Hrs. (1982)

Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy sit in a car and look backwards.
Paramount Pictures

Every great actor has a role that launches them to stardom: Leonardo DiCaprio and Titanic, Al Pacino and The Godfather, and Tom Cruise and Risky Business. In the early 1980s, Eddie Murphy turned heads on Saturday Night Live, but his role in 48 Hrs. was his breakout.

After losing his partners in a shootout, outlaw cop Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) pulls convict Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy) out of prison for 48 hours to catch Hammond’s old criminal partner, Alber Ganz (James Remar). At first, Jack and Reggie spar at every turn. Over time, the odd couple makes a formidable team, as Nolte and Murphy become an iconic buddy cop team in this landmark action comedy.

Stream 48 Hrs. for free on Pluto TV.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla and Kong fight on a ship in Godzilla vs. Kong.
Warner Bros. Pictures

We all need to turn off our brains and watch some fictional titans square off in a battle for global supremacy. Godzilla vs. Kong is unapologetic in what it wants to do — depict a fight between Godzilla and Kong. There are no hidden messages or underlying themes to worry about. It’s a popcorn blockbuster, so have fun.

A team of scientists, including Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), lead Kong on a journey to Hollow Earth, a utopia located beneath the Earth’s surface. As the title hints, Godzilla has other plans for Kong, as the giant reptile continues his path of destruction. Who do you got: the fire-breathing dinosaur or the monstrous ape?

Stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 11-13)
Four men gather around the stands at a hockey rink.

Two words: chicken jockey. That phrase has swept the nation thanks to the success of A Minecraft Movie. The fantasy comedy movie shattered expectations with over $163 million domestically, the highest-grossing opening weekend for a movie based on a video game. Expect Warner Bros. to greenlight a sequel in no time.

Perhaps chicken jockey isn't your thing. It doesn't have to be! Perhaps you're content with staying home this weekend and watching a movie. If that's the case, save some money and watch a free movie on a FAST service. Start with these three movies: a charming rom-com, a Boston crime thriller, and a family comedy.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
A group of four kids stand next to each other in Y2K.

With The White Lotus season 3 completed, HBO has two hit shows premiering this weekend: The Last of Us season 2 and Hacks season 4. The former set viewership records on its way to becoming a beloved video game adaptation. The latter recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While HBO continues to dish out great television, the movie library on Max isn't too shabby. Blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and DC movies are fun, but you can find some underrated hits within each genre. Try something new this weekend and give one of these three movies a shot.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 11 – 13)
Daisy Ridley in Magpie.

Hulu has added several new films in the past week, including movies that either flew under the radar in theaters or skipped them altogether. While not all of the latest additions are on the same level, two are easy picks for the three great Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

The two films in question are a thriller called Magpie and a harrowing period drama, Small Things Like These. To lighten the mood, we're kicking things off with an action comedy starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, which also recently arrived on Hulu.

Read more