 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 9-11)

By

Ryan Reynolds continues to dominate the box office with Deadpool & Wolverine, which will cross the $1 billion threshold fairly soon. However, Reynolds’ biggest opposition this weekend comes from his wife, Blake Lively, and her new film, It Ends with Us. The romantic drama is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel from 2016.

While Reynolds and Lively dominate theaters, audiences can choose from thousands of movie options on FAST services. Supported by ads, FAST services do not cost any money, which is a fair trade-off for a free service. This weekend, consider watching these three movies. Our picks include a misunderstood sci-fi adventure, a teen romance, and a football underdog story.

Recommended Videos

Waterworld (1995)

Kevin Costner stands in front of a group of people in Waterworld.
Universal Pictures

Waterworld is always brought up when it comes to notorious movie failures. Waterworld, nicknamed “Kevin’s Gate,” was the most expensive film of all time up to that point. It grossed $264 million against a $172 million budget, though Waterworld recouped most of its losses on home video. Director Kevin Reynolds quit before the release due to clashes with star Kevin Costner. The irony? Waterworld is actually good!

In 2500, every continent on Earth is underwater, meaning the surviving humans live on boats or reefs. The Mariner (Kevin Costner), a drifter with gills, is forced to take Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Enola (Tina Majorino) with him after a group of pirates attack their community. Enola’s back tattoo is allegedly a map to “Dryland.” Now on the run, the Mariner and his new companions race around the world to find Dryland before it’s too late.

Stream Waterworld for free on Tubi.

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson in Five Feet Apart.
Lionsgate

It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni has a good track record with romantic dramas. His directorial debut, Five Feet Apart, grossed over $92 million on a $7 million budget, proving he can produce in this genre. In Five Feet Apart, teenager Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient who spends most of her days inside a hospital. CF patients must stay at least six feet away from each other to prevent infection.

This rule becomes problematic when she meets the cynical Will (Cole Sprouse), a fellow CF patient. The two opposites fall in love, but know they can never be intimate due to their condition. It’s time for Stella to break some rules, take back her life, and move one foot closer to Will.

Stream Five Feet Apart for free on Amazon Freevee.

Rudy (1993)

A football player puts a thumbs up and smiles.
TriStar Pictures

It’s August, meaning we’re only a few short weeks away from college football. One of the most prestigious teams in the country is Notre Dame. For Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin), playing football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was his dream. Rudy depicts his inspirational story, starting with his childhood in Illinois.

After graduating high school, Rudy elects to work at his local steel mill because he does not have the money or grades to attend college, let alone Notre Dame. Rudy is also severely undersized, meaning a football scholarship is out of the question. Undeterred, Rudy never gives up, improving his grades to attend Notre Dame. Now, it’s time to fight his way onto the field. Rudy will have you cheering once the final whistle blows.

Stream Rudy for free on Pluto TV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in August
A man stands in the middle of an abandoned field, a woman in the background in a scene from Radius.

Sci-fi movies are a dime a dozen, but even the most avid fan hasn’t seen them all. From big productions to low-budget films, there are so many of them. We have rounded up three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in August. Since they’re available on Freevee, you can watch without a subscription, but will see ads throughout.

One is an interpretation of a character who has been covered time and time again in movies, TV shows, and other forms of pop culture. Another hails from Canada as a hidden gem you probably missed. The third is a classic low-budget movie from 1982 that you’ll love adding to your watch list.
Frankenstein (2015)

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August
John Belushi wearing a college sweater with his mouth open in shock in a scene from National Lampoon's Animal House.

A quality comedy can make you feel good, lift your spirits, and help take your mind off the troubles and stresses of the day. From silly comedies to relatable ones, Amazon Prime Video has an entire section dedicated to comedies. Some of these require an add-on channel subscription, but many are available with a base Amazon Prime or standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription.

After seeing what’s available, we have devised this recommendation of three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. Enjoy the dynamic on-screen duo of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell, or if it’s more up your alley, a classic from the ‘70s that many consider to be among the best movies of all time. There’s also a  musical remake of a teen comedy from 2004 that's totally feel-good fun.
Mean Girls (2024)
Mean Girls | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024
A man and woman stare at a jukebox.

The beginning of the end for summer 2024 starts now. With only a few weeks left in August, now's the time to stream those summer blockbusters and sequels you've always wanted to watch. Two Jack Reacher films starring Tom Cruise are rising on the Netflix charts. Other films in the top 10 include Land of Bad, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and Rebel Moon.

Most of those movies are currently advertised on Netflix's homepage. However, there are thousands more films to choose from. If you need help making a choice, that's where we come in. Here are five underrated movies to watch in August. Our picks include a stylish spy adventure and two inspiring sports biopics.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Read more