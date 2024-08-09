3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 9-11)

Ryan Reynolds continues to dominate the box office with Deadpool & Wolverine, which will cross the $1 billion threshold fairly soon. However, Reynolds’ biggest opposition this weekend comes from his wife, Blake Lively, and her new film, It Ends with Us. The romantic drama is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel from 2016.

While Reynolds and Lively dominate theaters, audiences can choose from thousands of movie options on FAST services. Supported by ads, FAST services do not cost any money, which is a fair trade-off for a free service. This weekend, consider watching these three movies. Our picks include a misunderstood sci-fi adventure, a teen romance, and a football underdog story.

Recommended Videos

Waterworld (1995)

Waterworld is always brought up when it comes to notorious movie failures. Waterworld, nicknamed “Kevin’s Gate,” was the most expensive film of all time up to that point. It grossed $264 million against a $172 million budget, though Waterworld recouped most of its losses on home video. Director Kevin Reynolds quit before the release due to clashes with star Kevin Costner. The irony? Waterworld is actually good!

In 2500, every continent on Earth is underwater, meaning the surviving humans live on boats or reefs. The Mariner (Kevin Costner), a drifter with gills, is forced to take Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Enola (Tina Majorino) with him after a group of pirates attack their community. Enola’s back tattoo is allegedly a map to “Dryland.” Now on the run, the Mariner and his new companions race around the world to find Dryland before it’s too late.

Stream Waterworld for free on Tubi.

Five Feet Apart (2019)

It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni has a good track record with romantic dramas. His directorial debut, Five Feet Apart, grossed over $92 million on a $7 million budget, proving he can produce in this genre. In Five Feet Apart, teenager Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient who spends most of her days inside a hospital. CF patients must stay at least six feet away from each other to prevent infection.

This rule becomes problematic when she meets the cynical Will (Cole Sprouse), a fellow CF patient. The two opposites fall in love, but know they can never be intimate due to their condition. It’s time for Stella to break some rules, take back her life, and move one foot closer to Will.

Stream Five Feet Apart for free on Amazon Freevee.

Rudy (1993)

It’s August, meaning we’re only a few short weeks away from college football. One of the most prestigious teams in the country is Notre Dame. For Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin), playing football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was his dream. Rudy depicts his inspirational story, starting with his childhood in Illinois.

After graduating high school, Rudy elects to work at his local steel mill because he does not have the money or grades to attend college, let alone Notre Dame. Rudy is also severely undersized, meaning a football scholarship is out of the question. Undeterred, Rudy never gives up, improving his grades to attend Notre Dame. Now, it’s time to fight his way onto the field. Rudy will have you cheering once the final whistle blows.

Stream Rudy for free on Pluto TV.