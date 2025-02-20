 Skip to main content
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (February 21-23)

By
A woman looks into a man's eyes.
Miramax Films

When a Marvel movie opens in theaters, it goes to No. 1 nine out of ten times. Captain America: Brave New World is the latest MCU adventure to become the top movie in the world. The Anthony Mackie-led project has grossed over $204 million in less than one week. Brave New World will top the charts again, but Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey could open to over $20 million.

It’s a good weekend for indoor activities, like heading to the theater. However, many of you will have some downtime this weekend. Instead of spending money, download a FAST service and stream thousands of movies for free. Our suggestions are an Oscar-winning crime thriller, an early Tarantino project, and a psychological horror.

Training Day (2001)

Denzen Washington and Ethan Hawke sitting across from one another in Training Day.
Warner Bros. Pictures

King Kong definitely had nothing on Denzel Washington in Training Day, Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller based on David Ayer’s script. Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) is a rookie cop with the LAPD assigned to work with Detective Alonzo Harris (Washington), a veteran narcotics officer. Hoyt will likely get promoted if Harris gives him a good recommendation at the end of the shift.

Within a few minutes, Jake learns that Alonzo does not obey the letter of the law. Alonzo believes he is the law and takes advantage of his power. Jake witnesses Alonoz abuse his power but remains helpless for fear of demotion. The cat-and-mouse thriller culminates with the ultimate showdown of good and evil. Training Day is on Washington’s Mount Rushmore of characters, as his larger-than-life portrayal of a dirty cop led to the Oscar for Best Actor.

Stream Training Day for free on Tubi.

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jackie Brown Official Trailer #1 - (1997) HD

For Quentin Tarantino, Jackie Brown was an abrupt departure from the graphic violence depicted in Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. To this day, Jackie Brown is probably Tarantino’s sweetest movie. Don’t worry, it’s still a crime thriller infused with Tarantino’s signature dialogue and pop culture references. Based on Elmore Leonard’s Rum PunchJackie Brown stars Pam Grier as the titular flight attendant working as a drug smuggler for Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson).

ATF agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and LAPD detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen) catch Jackie with the drugs and money and threaten her with jail time. However, the feds cut Jackie a deal to help them bust Ordell. Unbeknownst to the cops, Jackie agrees to help Ordell smuggle the money. Tired of working for others, Jackie plans to double-cross both parties and keep the money for herself. She’ll need some help from the kind bondsman Max Cherry (Robert Forster), who is infatuated with Jackie. 

Stream Jackie Brown for free on Pluto TV.

Misery (1990)

Annie Bates ties a man in her bed.
Columbia Pictures

Misery is not for the faint of heart. There are stalkers, and then there’s Annie Wilkes in Misery, Rob Reiner’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel. While traveling through a snowstorm, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) crashes his car and badly injures himself. Annie (Kathy Bates), a nurse, finds an unconscious Paul and drags him to her secluded cabin.

When Paul regains consciousness, he’s immobile due to his broken legs and busted shoulder. Annie offers to help Paul regain his strength and keep him safe until he recovers. Annie is also a Sheldon superfan who loves his Misery novels. As Paul’s health improves, he slowly learns Annie has no intention of letting him walk out the door. Paul must secretly devise an escape plan, but he’ll have to do it in confidence because if the sadistic Annie finds out, she’ll violently intervene.

Stream Misery for free on Tubi.

