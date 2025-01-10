 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 10-12)

By
A man gets into a fight in Witness.
Paramount

January is typically a slow month for new releases. Most of the Christmas Day releases — including Mufasa: The Lion KingA Complete Unknown, and Nosferatu — will continue to draw audiences to the theater this weekend. There are some new offerings, though. One is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, a heist film starring Gerard Butler, and the other is Better Man, a biopic about Robbie Williams as a CGI chimp.

Theaters are always the best option for watching movies. If you somehow can’t make it to the cinema this weekend, don’t worry about it. Stay home and stream a free movie on a FAST service. To save you some time, here are three recommendations to get you started. Try watching a gut-wrenching prison thriller, a compelling adult drama, or a sci-fi disaster.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Shot Caller (2017)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Shot Caller.
Saban Films

Sometimes, good films get dumped on suboptimal release dates. Shot Caller, a terrific prison movie, was released in August 2017. The unfavorable release date led to a meager box office return. Thanks to streaming, though, Shot Caller has developed a cult following.

After being sentenced to a DUI that resulted in the death of his friend, stockbroker Jacob Harlon (Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) must serve 16 months in a violent California prison. The guards might have authority inside, but the prisoners hold the real power. To survive, Jacob aligns himself with a white supremacist gang. Shot Caller is not for the faint of heart, but those who watch will be rewarded with an awesome genre movie.

Stream Shot Caller for free on Tubi.

Witness (1985)

Fun fact: Harrison Ford has been nominated only once for an Oscar — Best Actor for 1985’s Witness. Directed by Peter Weir, Witness opens with a young Amish boy named Samuel (Lukas Haas) witnessing a murder in the bathroom of the Philadelphia train station. Detective John Book (Ford) works the case and learns from Samuel that the murderers are dirty cops.

Book now must protect Samuel and his mother, Rachel Lapp (Kelly McGillis), from the nefarious figures trying to kill them. They can’t hide at the police station or within the city. Book knows the safest place is Lapp’s Amish community, so that’s where they go. It’s a culture shock for Book, who must adjust to a new lifestyle. Ford gives a movie-star-level performance in this wildly entertaining and moving thriller.

Stream Witness for free on Pluto TV.

Geostorm (2017)

A group of scienstists in a room stare in disbelief.
Warner Bros.

Speaking of Butler, the king of B-movies tackled a disaster epic in 2017 with Geostorm. In this world, humans can essentially control the weather via satellite. By positioning these satellites above Earth, world leaders can contain and minimize natural disasters within their countries. The plan works until the satellites malfunction. Instead of protecting the world, the satellites are using the weather to attack innocent people.

Architect Jake Lawson (Butler) heads to the International Climate Space Station (ICSS) to investigate. Unfortunately, his worst fears are confirmed. Someone, or some group, is manipulating the satellites via a computer virus. With the help of his brother Max (Jim Sturgess), Jake tries to find the mastermind behind the virus before a geostorm eliminates most of the population.

Stream Geostorm for free on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
A man that holds ropes on a ship for In the Heart of the Sea.

Welcome to January. A new month means more movies are heading to Netflix. Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are teaming up in the new action comedy Back in Action, which starts streaming on January 17. Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is already one of the most popular movies on Netflix. You can also see if Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is worth the hype.

While the high-profile movies dominate the Netflix homepage, there are thousands of other movies ready to be streamed. Some of them are extremely underrated and deserve a new audience. These five films fit the mold. Our choices include a Ron Howard epic, a Fast and Furious entry, and a charming crime comedy.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix show this January 2025, stream this one
if you have to watch one netflix show this january 2025 stream younger tv hero

Netflix may be the top streamer for original programing, but it's also a digital afterlife for shows that aired on broadcast networks, cable channels, or even other streaming services like the recently resurgent Evil. This month, our pick for the one Netflix show you need to watch in January 2025 is Younger, a drama/comedy that premiered on TV Land in 2015.

Prior to the debut of Younger, series creator Darren Star had a proven track record in television including Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City. Younger lived up that pedigree by having a six-season run on TV Land before it moved to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season. This show already has a following, but Netflix has a way of helping old programing to reach new heights. Ahead of Younger's Netflix premiere on January 7, we're sharing the reasons why you should stream this show.
The premise is still timely in 2024

Read more
5 great free movies to watch on New Year’s Day
People celebrate New Year's Eve in When Harry Met Sally.

Since when did New Year's Eve get so expensive? Restaurants are charging an arm and a leg for New Year's Eve reservations. If you're not prepared in advance, you might spend an unnecessary amount of money. The same goes for the movies. There's no need to pay for a movie if it's on a FAST service — free ad-supported television.

Sign up for a FAST service, find a movie you want to watch, view a few ads, and you're good to go. It's like watching commercials during a television broadcast. Luckily, there are some recommendations below on what movies to watch. Our picks include the quintessential New Year's Eve rom-com, a crime thriller, and an innovative horror film.

Read more