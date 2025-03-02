5 great Oscar-winning movies to watch on Paramount+

Table of Contents Table of Contents No Country for Old Men (2007) Titanic (1997) Good Will Hunting (1997) The Aviator (2004) Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Over the course of its lengthy history as a studio, Paramount has had its fair share of success at the Oscars. In fact, the studio has had so much Oscar success that, on Paramount+, award winners are in their own category.

If you’re looking for movies that did well at the Oscars and are actually worth your time, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together this list of five of the best Oscar-winning movies available to stream on Paramount+, and thankfully, like the Oscars themselves, this list has something for everyone.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

A profound meditation on good and evil, the Coen brothers‘ No Country for Old Men follows a hunter who discovers a bag of money in the middle of the wilderness and decides to take it and go on the run. As he’s chased by both law enforcement and a ruthless bounty hunter, we come to realize that there may be no winners at the end of this tale.

No Country for Old Men is a movie that wonders at the nature of humanity. It’s a dark, cynical film that questions whether there’s any good to be had in this world and comes to the profound, terrible answer that there may not be.

Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s brilliance comes in part from well-earned confidence, and after Titanic, no one should ever be allowed to doubt him again. Telling the story of two doomed lovers who meet and fall in love on the days before the famed voyage sinks, Titanic is a sweeping love story interrupted by the best disaster movie ever made.

Titanic works because it fuses these two stories with Cameron’s masterful work as a technician. The sinking of the Titanic is visceral and profoundly upsetting, and not just because we’ve come to know some of the people on board.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX

A remarkably good movie about a guy trying to overcome his past, Good Will Hunting follows an MIT janitor with preternatural mathematical skills who begins seeing a therapist so that he can fully unlock his potential.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were just kids when this movie became the enormous success that it was, but Damon, in particular, proved that he had what it took to be a leading man. Add in Robin Williams in one of his most sensitive and funny performances, and you have the formula for one of the classics of the 1990s.

The Aviator (2004)

One of Martin Scorsese’s most underrated movies, The Aviator tells the sprawling story of Howard Hughes, the director and magnate who suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder throughout his life.

Anchored by a brilliant central performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator is a remarkable technical achievement even as it chronicles some of the most famous beats of Hughes’s life. His famous romances, strange ticks, and intense obsessions make the film both visceral and intense, but because of Scorsese’s sure hand, it’s also endlessly watchable.

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shakespeare in Love | Official Trailer (HD) - Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow | MIRAMAX

A movie that caught far more flack than it deserved because it beat out Saving Private Ryan, Shakespeare in Love is a delightful comedy with one of the best scripts of the entire 1990s.

The film follows William Shakespeare as he deals with writer’s block when he meets a woman that inspires him to write Romeo & Juliet. Although their love story is doomed from the start, Shakespeare in Love is equal parts wistful and whimsical and may feature the best performance of Ben Affleck’s entire career.

