The critics were wrong. This underrated Ayo Edebiri thriller is now on HBO Max (July 18-20)

Critics don’t always get it right. David Fincher’s Fight Club, one of the defining movies of the last 30 years, received boos at the Venice Film Festival. Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho divided the audience upon its release due to its controversial subject matter.

While Opus does not reach the highs of those aforementioned movies, it did not deserve to flop at the theaters. The Ayo Edebiri-led thriller should find a new audience on HBO Max. While you’re there, check out these three underrated movies.

Opus (2025)

God bless John Malkovich. The 71-year-old fully embraced being an egotistical and self-indulgent pop star in Opus. That’s a credit to writer-director Mark Anthony Green, who cast Malkovich in this transformational role. Wanting to stand out in a crowded media field, journalist Ariel Ecton (Edebiri) receives her big break when she’s invited to the compound of Alfred Moretti (Malkovich), a ’90s superstar coming out of retirement with a new album.

Ariel is startled to learn that Moretti’s compound is essentially a cult — a place where the singer’s followers can worship him and his music. No one ever said cults were a good thing, and Ariel eventually discovers Moretti’s nefarious plans for the future. Malkovich has the time of his life as the eccentric musician. Embrace the weirdness, and you’ll be rewarded with a twisty thriller.

Pearl (2022)

Mia Goth broke out as a scream queen in X, but Pearl transformed her into a star. Pearl Douglas (Goth), one of the villains in X, receives her origin story in Ti West’s prequel. Growing up on a farm, Pearl dreams of becoming a chorus girl or a movie star. However, Pearl can’t abandon her paralyzed father and strict mother.

Pearl’s rage for her parents fuels her sociopathic tendencies, which include killing animals. When a projectionist (Superman’s David Corenswet) gives her attention, Pearl sees him as her ticket to stardom. Yet Pearl can’t escape her true nature, as her propensity for violence transfers from animals to humans.

Batman Returns (1992)

Superman this. Superman that. How about some love for the Caped Crusader? Admittedly, it’s an exciting time for Superman, as James Gunn’s feature film about Clark Kent appears to be a successful start to a new shared universe. But let’s not forget that Batman has the best solo movies for DC characters.

While Batman and The Dark Knight receive most of the adulation from fans, don’t sleep on Michael Keaton’s second outing as Bruce Wayne, Batman Returns. In this sequel, Batman faces three new foes: Oswald Cobblepot (Danny DeVito), aka the Penguin; Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), a corrupt businessman; and Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer), aka Catwoman. Keaton remains as stoic as ever, but it’s Pfeiffer who steals the show.

