This Conjuring entry is an HBO Max movie you should watch this weekend (August 22-24)

America loves true crime. The proof? The Serial Killer’s Apprentice, an Investigation Discovery documentary, is the No. 1 movie on HBO Max over titles like Final Destination Bloodlines and Sinners.

If those three movies are your jam, go ahead and watch. If not, we listed three underrated movies on HBO Max below. One is an A24 adventure movie that the entire family might love.

The Legend of Ochi (2025)

A24 is the studio known for its dramas, thrillers, and horrors. So when filmmaker Isaiah Saxon makes a family movie for the studio, it immediately stands out. On the breathtaking island of Carpathia lives Yuri (Helena Zengel), the young daughter of Maxim (an always-game Willem Dafoe). Yuri never goes outside alone at night for fear of Ochi, a colorful creature that emits high-pitched sounds. Instead, Yuri and her family hunt Ochi.

One day, Yuri finds a baby Ochi stuck in a leg trap and decides to let it go. Inspired by this interaction, Yuri is determined to return the injured Ochi to its family. Saxon creates a technicolor dream that feels like an ’80s adventure movie in all the best ways.

Stream The Legend of Ochi on HBO Max.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Edgar Wright is the perfect director to helm a comic book or video game movie. Wright’s movies are full of snappy dialogue, breakneck pacing, witty humor, and eccentric characters. Again, Wright is an ideal candidate for a movie like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a bassist in an indie garage band, meets Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and is smitten immediately.

Unfortunately for Scott, Ramona’s ex-boyfriends are still in love with her. To win Ramona’s heart, Scott will need to defeat her ex-boyfriends, including Lucas Lee (Chris Evans), Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), and Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha). Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is so fun and vibrant that it makes me wish Wright had made his version of Ant-Man.

Stream Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on HBO Max.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Conjuring franchise (allegedly) comes to an end next month with The Conjuring: Last Rites. Everyone knows that if Last Rites becomes a financial hit, there will be more Conjuring movies. Let’s say it is the last one, and you want to rewatch the three previous films before Last Rites hits theaters in September. Conjuring 3, aka The Devil Made Me Do It, is the obvious answer for the weakest of the three.

However, the opening scene in Conjuring 3 ranks among the scariest in the franchise. As for the rest of the movie, paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) are thrust into a case where a suspect accused of murder claims demonic possession forced him to do it. Prepare yourself for some truly horrifying scenes in the best way possible.

Stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on HBO Max.