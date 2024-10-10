Henry Cavill to star in live-action adaptation of Voltron

Henry Cavill is trading in his cape for a giant robot. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill will star in the live-action adaptation of Voltron. Rawson Marshall Thurber will direct for Amazon MGM Studios.

The news comes a week after Daniel Quinn-Toye, the understudy to Tom Holland in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet, nabbed a starring role in the Voltron cast.

Voltron is based on the 1980s animated TV series from Toei Animation. Produced by Peter Keefe and Ted Koplar of World Events Productions, Voltron follows five young pilots who command robot lions, which, when combined, form the all-powerful Voltron. The animated TV show was based on two Japanese mecha anime series: Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV. Voltron’s popularity led to several spinoff series, comic books, video games, and a toy line.

Thurber is best known for directing several Dwayne Johnson-led projects, including Central Intelligence, Skyscraper, and Netflix’s most popular film of all time, Red Notice. Thurber wrote the Voltron script with Ellen Shanman, but plot details remain unclear. Voltron’s producers include Thurber, Hidden Picture, Bob Koplar, and David Hoberman.

Since leaving the DC Universe, Cavill has starred in two 2024 films: Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Cavill notably made a cameo appearance as Wolverine, aka the “Cavallrine,” in Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man of Steel star also completed his final season of The Witcher before handing things off to Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill will star in Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, which opens on January 17, 2025. Additionally, Cavill will headline Chad Stahelski’s Highlander and star in and executive produce live-action adaptations of the Warhammer 40,000 video game franchise.