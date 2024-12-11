 Skip to main content
Henry Cavill shares exciting update about Warhammer 40,000 TV show at Amazon

By
The player’s character, Demetrian Titus, holds a banner while shooting enemies with a pistol in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

Henry Cavill is one step closer to making his long-awaited live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. A TV show is now officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The announcement comes two years after the studio announced that Cavill would star in and executive produce an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, Warhammer producer Games Workshop released a press release stating that the company reached an agreement with Amazon for rights to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 universe into movies and TV shows. Production of films and television series “may take a number of years.”

Cavill announced the news on his social media by posting a photo outside of the shop where he bought his first Warhammer models.

Henry Cavill poses for a selfie outside of a shop.
Henry Cavill / Instagram

“My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world,” Cavill wrote in the caption. “Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though — more to come in time!”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Set in the far future, Warhammer 40,000 is a tabletop game where players battle using miniature models of soldiers and vehicles. The game uses dice and math to determine how each battle will turn out. Warhammer‘s popularity has led to several spinoff games and media works, including novels, video games, and animated movies.

Warhammer 40,000 is still finalizing a deal for a showrunner. Expect more updates about casting and production once the showrunner is hired.

Dan Girolamo
