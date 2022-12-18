It’s here, it’s finally here. The best two soccer teams in the world, as decided in the World Cup 2022, have finally been revealed, and it’s time to see Argentina vs. France clash for the prize. If you’re interested in how to watch the World Cup 2022, you’re just in time to catch the biggest match of them all. Argentina and France have both had some exceptional roads to the final, and both teams have emotionally charged reasons to win. Make no mistake, this is going to be a stormer of a soccer match. If that wasn’t enough of a reason to watch, how about being able to watch this intense spectacle for free? Here’s where to find an entirely free Argentina vs France live stream (and it’s legal!).

How to watch Argentina vs. France in the U.S.

We promised you a free way to watch the World Cup final, and that’s exactly what we’re going to deliver. FuboTV is the best way to watch the World Cup in the U.S. because it’s offering a week-long free trial, so you don’t need to part with a single dollar to watch. It (hopefully) goes without saying that even the longest soccer match doesn’t last a week, so you have plenty of time to scream your support for your nation of choice, and then move to watching any one of FuboTV’s other 133 live channels after the action is over.

But don’t despair if you timed your FuboTV free trial badly, as there are other legal ways to watch that, while not free, can be grabbed for a great price. Sling TV is offering coverage through its Sling Blue package, and is also offering your first month’s subscription for a staggering 50% off. That means you can get the World Cup final, and 41 other live channels, for just $20 for your first month. While $20 is a little expensive to watch a single match, that’s cheap for a month’s worth of content and the World Cup final, so don’t discount this option just because it’s not free. Argentina vs. France is only the start of your time with Sling TV, and there’s plenty to watch.

Finally, if you’re shopping for great deals on live TV channels, as well as World Cup coverage, you should always keep Hulu + Live TV in mind. There’s no free trial or deal price available, but what it does have on its side is a big range of content. You get Argentina vs. France in the World Cup final, but also get 75 Live TV channels, as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. It’s $70 a month, which is certainly on the more expensive side, but the amount (and quality) of content really does speak for itself. It’s not for nothing we’ve consistently ranked Hulu + Live TV in our list of the best live TV streaming services, so make sure to check it out.

