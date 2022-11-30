Australia vs Denmark live stream: watch the game for free

Later today, Australia vs Denmark kicks off in World Cup 2022. It’s a crucial match for both sides. Currently, Australia is in a better position to qualify for the last 16 but there’s still a chance for Denmark to turn things around. Whatever your affiliations, it’s useful to know how to watch World Cup 2022 so you don’t miss out on this vital game. Read on while we take you through how to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream for free, as well as check out some other great options.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark in the U.S.

If you’re a Fox Sports subscriber, you’re in luck. All the World Cup matches are being broadcast there so you don’t have to do anything other than switch over to that channel. For everyone else though, the best option is to sign up to fuboTV. fuboTV is a streaming service with a keen eye on sports and live TV. That makes it one of the best options for sports fans. It’s even more appealing at the moment as you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial right now and gain seven days access to the World Cup entirely for free. By doing so, you can watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream for free as well as check out other games unfolding over the next few days. It won’t set you up for more matches but you can’t beat it for a great freebie.

Another way to watch Australia vs Denmark along with the entire World Cup is to sign up for Hulu + Live TV. It may costs $70 but it’s one of the best live TV streaming services around. It provides you with access to over 75 live TV channels including 12 different sports channels so you’ve got a lot of choice here any time there isn’t a World Cup match on. Hulu also has an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and more, plus you get Disney Plus and ESPN+ thrown in with the deal. If you’re keen to watch the entire World Cup as well as pursue a great cord-cutting opportunity for the whole family, this is a great choice.

Alternatively, you could watch Australia vs Denmark by signing up for Sling TV. Also ranked as one of the best live TV streaming services, you can sign up to Sling Blue for 50% off the usual price for the first month. By doing so, you get access to the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18, all for just $20. Sling Blue also provides you with access to dozens of other TV channels so you’re good to go with finding great entertainment when the soccer isn’t on.

