Belgium vs Canada live stream: watch the World Cup for free

Belgium vs Canada kicks off later today in World Cup 2022 in Qatar and while neither team is likely to be vying for the trophy, it’s sure to be a compelling match for soccer fans. If you’ve been looking at how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got the ideal solution for your conundrum. Read on while we take you through a method that means you can watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream legally, as well as some other options that could be useful if you’re keen to watch the whole tournament.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being shown on Fox Sports 1 and that includes Belgium vs Canada. The popular sports channel can be accessed via fuboTV and that’s very good news for anyone looking to save plenty of cash. That’s because there’s a fuboTV free trial. The live streaming service focuses primarily on sports and live TV so it’s the ideal place for the World Cup for anyone who doesn’t have an existing Fox Sports subscription. The fuboTV free trial lasts for seven days so you can easily use it to watch Belgium vs Canada as well as other group matches that unfold over the next week. If you simply want free and easy access to the World Cup for the next week, you can’t beat this offer.

Alternatively, you can watch Belgium vs Canada by using Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services around. Hulu has all the World Cup matches along with an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. When you sign up to Hulu + Live TV, you also get Disney Plus and ESPN+ access too so there’s plenty of content here to watch. The plan costs $70 per month so it’s not cheap but it’s certainly comprehensive. You get access to over 75 live TV channels along with lots of streaming options. The live TV channels include 12 sports channels so it’s great for catching up with the scores.

Another way to watch Belgium vs Canada online is by using Sling TV. Right now, Sling Blue is available for 50% off for your first month. That means it costs just $20 and gives you access to the entire World Cup ending perfectly in time for you to watch the World Cup final on December 18. We’re only a few days into the World Cup so you’ll be able to enjoy the bulk of the tournament via Sling Blue. It’s an excellent solution if you’re keen to watch more than just a week’s worth of the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

