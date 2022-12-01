Canada vs Morocco live stream: Watch the game for free

Canada and Morocco are facing off at 10 a.m. ET, and if you’re scouring the web trying to find the best way to watch World Cup 2022 games online in the U.S., you’ve got a few options. This will be the final game for the Canadians as they have been eliminated after losing their first two matches in the team’s first World Cup appearance since 1986, while the Moroccans are coming off the heels of a stunning upset over tournament favorite Belgium. If the Moroccans win or draw, they’ll advance to their first knockout round since 1986. The 2022 World Cup is being broadcast via Fox Sports, and below we’ve laid out the best live TV streaming services that include it so you can watch the free Canada vs Morocco live stream as well as all of the other exciting World Cup matches yet to come.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco in the U.S.

If you’re sniffing around for a free Canada vs Morocco live stream, there’s only one name in town: FuboTV. This is one of the last remaining streaming services to offer a free trial, which used to be much more common just a few years ago. The FuboTV free trial is available to all new subscribers and will let you watch the World Cup games for free for one week; after that, FuboTV plans start at $70 per month if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends. FuboTV gets you more than 100 channels for news, sports, and live entertainment, with the number of channels depending on your broadcasting region.

One of our favorite streaming bundles is Hulu with Live TV, which also includes Fox Sports in its lineup of 75+ live TV channels so you can watch Canada vs Morroco and other World Cup 2022 games. Along with those channels, this bundle throws in ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu, all for $70 per month. That’s a lot of streaming entertainment placed at your fingertips for one simple monthly subscription, and it’s a top choice for sports fans (and especially those who like to watch the UFC) thanks to the inclusion of ESPN+.

A cheaper way to watch the Canada vs Morocco live stream is with Sling TV, which is a more value alternative to the larger streaming packages. There’s two plans — Sling Blue and Orange — with Blue being the one you want to watch World Cup games online. Sling Blue offers more than 40 live TV channels and costs $40 per month. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month for 50% off.

