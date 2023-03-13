How to watch Champions League Soccer from anywhere for free

Soccer fans around the world are tuning into the 2022-2023 season of the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club soccer tournament. The tournament, now in its 68th season, features the best clubs from Europe competing for the prestigious championship. With champion Real Madrid defending their record-setting win streak this year, fans won’t want to miss any of the action. In the U.S., there’s only one platform that offers a complete Champions League live stream for every single game, but there are several other live TV streaming services that include CBS Sports for watching select TV broadcast games. Below, we’ve laid out all the ways that soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League, including some ways to do so for free. Read on to discover how to watch the Champions League so you can catch all the exciting soccer action from wherever you are.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount Plus

American soccer fans who want to watch every single Champions League soccer game will have to sign up for Paramount Plus, the online streaming platform from CBS. CBS has the broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer in the U.S., and its premium streaming app is the only venue that offers every Champions League live stream, making it a must-have for die-hard soccer fans. In addition to live coverage of every match, Paramount Plus also provides access to a large library of on-demand shows and movies, including original content like Star Trek: Picard and Yellowstone. It’s also home to blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick and some additional live TV programming. New subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to test out the service before committing to a subscription. After the trial is up, Paramount Plus is very affordable way to watch every Champions League live stream at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Showtime is available for an extra fee, as well.

Watch the Champions League on FuboTV

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service tailor-made for cord-cutting sports fans. It $75/month “Pro” plan offers more than 150 live TV channels, including numerous sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and CBS Sports. That means that FuboTV offers select Champions League soccer games for live streaming, but not all of them — you’ll still need Paramount+ for that. And in addition to soccer, FuboTV has coverage of other popular sports like football, basketball, and baseball. They also have news outlets such as CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News, as well as popular entertainment channels like AMC, Bravo, and FX. FuboTV is one of a shrinking number of streaming services offering a free trial, too, and new subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day trial to test out the service before committing.

Watch the Champions League on Hulu with Live TV

Soccer fans looking to replace cable TV with an all-in-one streaming bundle should check out Hulu with Live TV, which is our own favorite. CBS is included in its lineup of 85+ live TV channels, although again, not all Champions League matches are available via CBS Sports. Nevertheless, Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic cord-cutting package that provides access to popular TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. In addition to its live TV programming, Hulu with Live TV also includes Hulu’s vast collection of on-demand shows and movies, plus Disney+ for everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. It also includes ESPN+ for even more sports content, which covers UFC fights and pay-per-views. If you’re a sports fan looking for a comprehensive TV streaming bundle that includes live sports, on-demand shows, and movies, Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option and a solid value at $70 per month.

Watch the Champions League on YouTube TV

Another option for soccer fans looking to watch select Champions League games is YouTube TV, but as with the other live TV streaming services on this list, not all matches are available for streaming. YouTube TV includes CBS Sports in its 100+ channel package, along with other popular sports channels like ESPN, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also offer news channels like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, as well as popular entertainment channels like AMC, FX, and USA. You can have six accounts and three simultaneous streams per household, and you also get unlimited cloud DVR, as well. What’s more is that YouTube TV currently has the most generous free trial offer of all these streaming services, letting new subscribers take advantage of a 14-day free trial to test it out before committing. After your trial, YouTube TV plans start at $65 per month.

Watch the Champions League from abroad with a VPN

American soccer fans who are traveling or living abroad can still watch Champions League soccer games via any of these services with a little help from a virtual private network. With a VPN, users can connect to a server in the U.S. and access region-restricted streaming content as if they were back at home. NordVPN ranks at the top of our list of the best VPN services for providing a fast and reliable connection, which makes it an excellent choice for streaming live sports without interruptions. NordVPN boasts an impressive selection of servers spread across many countries, giving you a wide range of options for connecting and accessing content from abroad. It’s easy enough to use, too: Simply sign up, install the NordVPN app on your devices, log in, select a server in the U.S., and you’re ready to access the Champions League live stream from one of the above platforms.

Editors' Recommendations