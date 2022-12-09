Croatia vs. Brazil live stream: Watch the game for free

The Qatar World Cup is coming into its later stages, and it’s here the tournament gets the most exciting. As such, you may just now be looking up how to watch the World Cup 2022, and especially the red hot match between Croatia and Brazil. Brazil sailed through the last round of matches, beating South Korea 4-1, but it’s likely to face a stronger challenge from Croatia. Croatia finished second at the 2018 World Cup, so Croatia is unlikely to be an opponent the Brazilians can afford to discount. However, you can totally afford to discount when it comes to watching this huge knockout game, as there are some great ways to watch Croatia vs. Brazil, including a completely free and legal route.

How to watch Croatia vs. Brazil in the U.S.

If you love getting things for free (and who doesn’t), then you’ll want to take a look at FuboTV’s offer. FuboTV is offering coverage of the entire World Cup 2022 through Fox Sports, and you can get a week’s free trial to the service as well, letting you watch the game for absolutely nothing. You’ll also get access to all the other games in the quarter finals, and the semi finals too, if you time your free trial right. You also get 133 live channels, as well as live recording. It’s $70 a month after the free trial, so if that seems like a lot, you may want to take a look at some other options for discounts or more suitable offers.

SlingTV‘s Sling Blue is another worthy way to watch the World Cup. There’s no option to grab viewership for free, unlike FuboTV, but you can get an attractive discount on your first month of subscription, getting it for just $20. That month will, pretty comfortably, fit the rest of the World Cup’s matches, so you can pay once and just sit and watch all the games. That discount means your first month works out to less than $3 a game, and it also includes access to 41 live channels, giving you plenty to watch even after the soccer is done.

If, for whatever reason, you can’t get either of the two above offers, you can also subscribe to Hulu + Live TV to watch the entire tournament. Hulu + Live TV is showing all of the World Cup 2022 matches, but also comes with access to 75 live channels. Best of all, you also get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus rolled into the package, so while it totals up to $70, that may work out well for you if you’re also subscribed to one or both of those services already. Even if you aren’t, Hulu is still one of the best live TV streaming services around, so it’s worth considering.

Editors' Recommendations