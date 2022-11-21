Been checking out how to watch World Cup 2022 online and you’re particularly keen to watch England vs Iran? Fortunately, there are a few different ways in which you can watch the big game later today. The game marks the start of the beginning of the World Cup campaign for both sides with England looking to capitalize on its success at Euro 2020 last year. Likely to be a thrilling game, we’re here to help you look at how to watch the England vs Iran live stream for free.

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in the U.S.

The England vs Iran game is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which can be accessed through fuboTV. The live streaming service focuses mainly on sports and live TV. If you already have a Fox Sports subscription, you won’t need to worry about fuboTV but for everyone else, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial that is available for one week. That one week will give you access to England vs Iran later today, but it will also give you the chance to watch some other World Cup matches in the next seven days too. It’s a really good value way of doing it as you get to watch the World Cup online entirely for free for the next week.

Alternatively, all the World Cup matches are available on Hulu + Live TV. Hulu offers an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. Also, when you sign up to Hulu + Live TV, you get Disney Plus and ESPN+ access too. The whole thing costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest way of watching the World Cup but you do gain access to over 75 live TV channels and plenty of streaming options too. Hulu is one of the best live TV streaming services around thanks to its wealth of content including 12 different sports channels for catching up with the latest scores.

England vs Iran can also be watched via Sling TV if you sign up for the Sling Blue bundle. Another one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling Blue is currently available at 50% off for your first month. That means you can stream the entire World Cup for just $20. 64 matches in all and a ton of great soccer up until the final on December 18, and just $20? For many people looking to watch the whole World Cup, this is the best deal around. If you’re looking to watch more than just England vs Iran, this is probably the best deal for you.

