France vs Australia live stream: Watch the game for free

France and Australia are hitting the pitch tomorrow in Qatar, with this Group D match taking place at 2 p.m. ET. The French are the reigning champions as well as the strong favorites to win (despite several of the team’s top players being currently sidelined with injuries), so the Australian team has its work cut out for it if it plans to pull off an upset. If you’re in the U.S., there are a few different ways you can watch France vs. Australia, as the World Cup 2022 is being broadcast via Fox Sports, which is available in a few of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve laid out all the info below, including a trick to access a free France vs Australia live stream.

How to watch France vs Australia in the U.S.

You’ll need Fox Sports in order to watch the World Cup 2022, and if you don’t have a subscription, then the best way to get it is by signing up for a live TV streaming package that includes it. One of them is FuboTV, which is noteworthy for offering a free seven-day trial. That FuboTV free trial means you can watch France vs. Australia for free along with other World Cup 2022 matches, although only for a week. After that, your subscription will revert to $70 per month for the standard FuboTV plan unless you cancel before the trial period is up.

Another way to watch France vs. Australia online is with Hulu + Live TV. This is a very nice streaming bundle and a great value, considering that you get Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ in addition to more than 75 live TV channels. That live TV lineup naturally includes several sports channels (not the least of which is Fox Sports, which will let you watch all the World Cup 2022 live streams), but since you also get ESPN+ as part of your plan, Hulu + Live TV is a pretty solid choice for sports lovers and especially UFC fans.

A third (and cheaper) option to watch France vs. Australia is with Sling TV. Sling TV has two streaming packages, Blue and Orange, which each cost $40 per month or can be combined into the Sling Orange & Blue plan for $55 per month. Sling Blue includes Fox Sports, so that’s the one you want if you’re looking to watch World Cup streams online. If you sign up now, however, then Sling is offering a one-time 50% discount on your first month. After your first month, the price returns to its normal $40 per month (or $55/month for Sling Orange & Blue).

