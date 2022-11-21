The soccer World Cup in Qatar has begun and among the plethora of ways on how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve picked out the best methods to watch Senegal vs Netherlands later today. Even better, one of these methods is entirely free and legal. If you want to know more about how to watch the Senegal vs Netherlands livestream for free, read on while we take you through the best ways to do so.

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands online in the U.S.

As with all other World Cup matches, Senegal vs Netherlands is being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you don’t already have a Fox Sports subscription, your next best option is to sign up to FuboTV. The livestreaming service with a focus on sports offers a seven-day free trial. By using it, you can watch Senegal vs Netherlands for the price of absolutely nothing. All you need to do is remember to cancel the free trial before it ends. Even better, you get access to all the other World Cup group-stage matches that are unfolding over the next seven days so there’s a fair amount of entertainment to be had here.

Another great option for watching the World Cup is by signing up to Hulu + Live TV. It’s not the cheapest of live streaming services at $70 per month but you get access to the huge library of content that Hulu has to offer including TV shows, movies, and original content. You also gain memberships to Disney Plus and ESPN+ so there’s something here for everyone in your household. Hulu + Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services around with access to over 75 live TV channels and plenty of streaming content too. It also includes 12 different sports channels so if you love more than just soccer, you have plenty of options here.

Another way to watch Senegal vs Netherlands online is to sign up to Sling TV. Right now, you can sign up for the Sling Blue bundle for just $20 working out to 50% off the usual price of $40. It includes Fox Sports as well as access to dozens of other TV channels so you’re all set for watching the big match. Even better, because you get a month’s access to Sling Blue and Fox Sports for $20, that means you can watch all 64 matches of the World Cup. That includes the World Cup final that will happen on December 18. It’s the best value way of getting to enjoy the entire tournament without having to rely on free trials that don’t cover the whole time period.

